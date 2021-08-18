Drilling intersects native silver, acanthite (silver sulphide) and native gold in Argo/LG zones at Del Norte property, Golden Triangle, BC

Vancouver, August 18, 2021 - - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (OTC:TEUTF) (Frankfurt:TFE) announces that its optionee, Decade Resources ("Decade") has completed a Phase 1 program consisting of ten holes at depths up to 250m on the Del Norte property. The property is situated within BC's "Golden Triangle", 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC.

Highlights of the recent drilling include:

- Native silver observed along fractures in DDH-21-10 (see photo- http://teuton.com/nativesilver).

- Visible gold associated with sphalerite (zinc sulphide), pyrite (iron sulphide), galena (lead sulphide) and tetrahedrite (copper-silver antimony sulphide) in DDH-21-9 (see photo- http://teuton.com/nativegold).

- Acanthite (silver sulphide with 87.1% silver content) associated with the above minerals in DDH-21-10 (see photo- http://teuton.com/acanthite).

- All ten holes contain Intersections of highly mineralized rocks over widths of 18-20m at depths up to 250m downhole.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade states: "The recent financing from Teuton Resources Corp. has allowed the Company to complete approximately 2,300m in the 10 current holes. The Company is very grateful for the support of Teuton that has allowed for the intersection of very prospective intervals in the latest drill holes. All holes have intersected the Argo/LG mineralization. The presence of visible gold in DDH-21-9 may indicate the source of the placer gold in Nelson Creek. This is one of four areas in the Stewart region whereby placer gold is found in streams and three of the other areas have gold deposits associated with them."

The drilling is testing the contact of felsic volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group and sedimentary rocks of Salmon River Formation. This is the same horizon that hosts the Eskay Creek mine 60km north of Stewart. Drilling is from drill stations located on rock islands (nunataks) within the South Nelson Glacier. The 2021 drilling has successfully tested for extensions of 2020 gold-silver drill hole intersections. Highlights of 2020 exploration of the Argo zone include:

- 1049.64 g/t Ag eq over 6.03 m in DDH DN20-18, included within an interval grading 119.95 g/t Ag Eq over 58.37m

- 2128.48 g/t Ag eq over 2.46m in DDH DN20-20, included within an interval grading 221.03 g/t Ag eq over 34.09m

- Discovery of float rocks from an area just above the 2021 drill station which assayed up to 20.6 g/t gold and 561 g/t silver.

Mineralization is located within pyrite-rich, black mud lapilli tuffs with sub-intervals of dacite lapilli tuffs. Sulphides include pyrite, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite along with visible gold and silver in the 2021 drill holes.

The Del Norte property was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing Decade to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. Decade can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

D. Cremonese, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources Corp.; as President of the Company he is not independent. Although Mr. Cremonese has not personally verified the accuracy of the technical information provided by Decade in the news release, he has no reason to believe it is inaccurate.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific Golden Triangle area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Teuton earned $3.9 million net income in 2020 and a further $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Its income is derived from option payments.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made). Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Respectfully submitted,

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

