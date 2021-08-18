Norseman Silver Completes Surface Program At Silver Switchback

Vancouver, August 18, 2021 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a surface mapping and sampling program at Silver Switchback. Results are pending and are expected shortly.

A crew from Hardline Exploration Corp. carried out the geochemical rock and grid soil sampling program at the Silver Switchback property. The field program primarily involved the collection of additional soil samples to extend the grid coverage to the east and northwest of the previously sampled areas in the 2012 and 2020 surveys. As well, in-fill soil samples were collected to the south. The total geochemical soil grid area is now about 4.20km. X 1.5km. Within this entire sampling zone, an area of about 2.20 km. by 1.20 km. has been delineated as the area of greater interest. Effectively, this prime target area is now covered by closer-spaced 100m. X 50m. grid sample spacing.

While traversing the lines and soil sampling the pre-determined points, geologic mapping and rock sampling were also conducted. At the completion of the field campaign, a total of 376 soil samples and 8 rock samples were collected.

The property is located 55 kilometres east-southeast of Terrace, B.C., in the Stikine terrane. The rocks on the property are of the Hazelton Group volcanics and sedimentary rocks. To date, only limited reconnaissance programs have been conducted on the property, which include a small, anomalous for copper and silver soil grid over the northern portion of the Switchback showing. The earlier-completed outcrop sampling includes samples that returned 626.3 grams per tonne Ag and 4.39 per cent Cu, located roughly in the centre portion of the claims (and the showing), and 138 g/t Ag and 4.02 per cent Cu in an outcrop approximately 100 m to the north.

Volcanic redbed copper (VRC) deposits occur as concordant and peneconcordant disseminated crosscutting vein, and fault-controlled copper sulphide and/or native copper deposits in predominantly sub-aerial volcanic sequences. Mineralization can typically comprise chalcopyrite, chalcocite, bornite covellite and/or native copper which contain silver; this style of mineralization is distinct from VMS deposits. Common textures and structures are open space filling, vein and veinlets, replacement, disseminated, and laminated mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Rene Victorino, P. Geo., Vice President for Exploration of Norseman Silver Inc., a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

