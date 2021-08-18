Non-executive Director Appointment

Key points

- FYI appoints Non-Executive Director with extensive ESG experience

- FYI has objective to create genuine project value through ESG framework

- FYI's innovative HPA process underpins Company's mission of ESG excellence

- FYI director to focus on ESG opportunities, platform development and reporting

FYI Resources Ltd. ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX:FYI; OTCQB:FYIRF; FSE:SDL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Sandy Chong as an independent non-executive director of the Company with special responsibility to assist the Company with environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

With environmental, social and governance issues growing in prominence globally, the ability to manage ESG risks and opportunities is increasingly important to FYI's license to operate and the future impact on the Company's bottom line.

Dr Chong's career experience includes being a Harvard Alumna, winner of the 2020 Executive of the Year for the US Stevie(R) International Business Awards, and 2016 Singapore Management Consultant of the Year. Dr Sandy Chong brings significant experience in leadership roles to the ESG domain. Having founded and chaired the United Nations Association Sustainable Development Goals forums series in WA, serving on industry councils, non-profit boards and is an Adjunct Professor for Curtin University of Technology, Dr Chong has advised government trade agencies in Australia and Singapore, corporations and businesses in international market and communication strategies.

Dr Chong has published peer-reviewed journals in Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) since 2005 and is an active contributor in international trade and economic empowerment for women and youth. Dr Chong was awarded Australia Community Citizen of the Year in 2020 and was named Asia's Top Sustainability Women of the Year award in 2019 for her contributions both in Australia and abroad.

Bringing over 15 years of communications, strategic alliance, philanthropy, ESG and CSR experience. Through the appointment of Dr Chong, the Board will benefit from her skills and experience in general corporate governance as well as her focusing on the identification and prioritization of the Company's ESG issues to provide practical, value-driven sustainability ESG guidance.

Managing Director of FYI, Mr. Roland Hill commented: "We are delighted in Dr Sandy Chong's appointment as she brings valuable ESG experience together with an added level of governance and diversity to the Board. The appointment reflects FYI's commitment in taking the appropriate steps to have the suitable skills and experience on the Board for the Company's success. Sandy will be a key addition to the leadership team as the Company evolves and aligns to our strategy of becoming a leading producer of HPA internally."





This announcement is authorised for release by Roland Hill, Managing Director



About FYI Resources Limited

FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of 4N and 5N HPA in the rapidly developing high-tech product markets.

FYI applies both an ESG and economic overlay of the Company and its operations to ensure long-term sustainable and shareholder value is created via the development of the Company's innovative, high quality, ultra-pure HPA project.

HPA is increasingly becoming the primary sought-after input material for certain high-tech products principally for its unique properties, characteristics and chemical properties that address those applications high specification requirements such as LED's and other sapphire glass products.

The longer-term driver for HPA, with forecasts of >17% CAGR*, is the outlook for the burgeoning electric vehicle and static energy storage markets where the primary function is in the use as a separator material between the anode and cathode in batteries to increase power, functionality and safety of the battery cells.



The foundation of the HPA strategy the Company's moderate temperature, atmospheric pressure innovative process flowsheet. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.

* CRU HPA Industry Report 2021