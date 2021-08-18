Volatus Announces Changes in Board

Vancouver - August 18, 2021 ? Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (CNSX:VC.CN) (the "Company" or "Volatus") announces that Michael Collins and Hector de los Santos have resigned as Directors of the Company to follow other pursuits. The Company wishes to thank Michael and Hector for their work and wishes them both all the best in their future endeavors.
Blake Morgan has been appointed a Director of the Company. Blake has 15 years' experience in the mining industry, including 10 years dedicated to the mining and natural resource sector in Australia, with Rio Tinto, BMA Metals (subsidiary of BHP) and Santos LTD. Blake is the CEO of Opawica Explorations (OPW) and the President of Origen Resources (ORGN). He has been instrumental in consolidating significant exploration land packages and financing their development for public and private resource exploration companies all over the world.
About Volatus Capital Corp.
Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.
