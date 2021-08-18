Allied Copper Announces Option Grant

Vancouver, August 18, 2021 - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (OTC: CPRRF) ("Allied Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 775,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.405 per common share for a period of two (2) years to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long-life, scalable, copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations over a multi-year growth pipeline in low-risk jurisdictions, and is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Allied Copper headquarters are in Vancouver, BC, Canada and lists under the symbol CPR on the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers may sign up for updates on the Company's website www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

