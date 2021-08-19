Stratabound Announces Option Grant

Toronto, August 18, 2021 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announced that as of August 18, 2021 it has issued a total of 5,425,000 common stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to Directors and Consultants of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.13 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company that on August 16, 2021 concluded acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of California Gold Mining Inc. resulting in California Gold becoming an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Stratabound including its flagship Fremont gold project located in Mariposa County, California lying within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt. Stratabound is also focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

WARNING: The Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward-looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, failure to obtain regulatory, exchange or shareholder approval, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93682