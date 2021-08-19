Torian Resources Limited: RC Drilling Campaign Commences at Diorite

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce that RC drilling has commenced at Diorite. At least 12 holes for 1,230 metres will be drilled at both Diorite East and Diorite North which will aim to test strike extensions of mineralisation uncovered during the Company's most recent Diorite drilling campaign.Highlights:- RC drilling has commenced at both the Diorite East and Diorite North prospects- At least 12 holes for 1,230 metres will be drilled in the coming weeks- Drilling at Diorite East to test a new significant ~460m target zone that has been recently discovered with a peak 1m @ 2.19 g/t Au (from 8m DIRC006) (ASX announcement 9 August 2021)- Diorite East shares structural and geological similarities to Mt Stirling-Viserion structural setting in that both are NW-SE shear zones situated sub-parallel to the regional significant Ursus Fault- Drilling at Diorite North to follow up on a recent intercept of 1m @ 4.66 g/t Au (from 109m DIRC014) obtained from beneath the historical "Unexpected Mine" workings (ASX release 9 August 2021)- Torian's Diorite block hosts numerous historical mines and workings including the historic 73 g/t Au Diorite King mine- Drilling is expected to last for 2 weeks with results to follow approximately one month later- Further assay results from Mt Stirling due in coming weeks- Joe Armstrong appointed as Station Manager following successful completion of the Tarmoola Station acquisition.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "Diorite has always been very exciting for the Company as it is a historically mineral-rich tenure situated within a very prolific region of the Goldfields. The prospectivity of Diorite is demonstrated by the incredible grades of the some of the historical shallow mines there.We are very excited for this drilling campaign to get underway, so that we can continue to learn more about this exciting project as we work towards making a significant discovery.We are also eagerly awaiting further drilling results from our ongoing drilling at Mt Stirling, which should be received withing the next couple of weeks.We look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress.At Diorite East, drilling will follow up on a recently discovered significant ~460m target zone with a peak 1m @ 2.19 g/t Au (from 8m DIRC006); and a further intercept ~350m SE of 1m @ 0.96 g/t Au (from 80m DIRC009) (ASX release 9 August 2021).Diorite East shares structural and geological similarities to Mt Stirling-Viserion structural setting in that both are NW-SE shear zones situated sub-parallel to the regional significant Ursus Fault.The current campaign will test the potential for mineralisation to significantly extend between and beyond reported pierce points as well as immediate strike extension and down-dip continuity of mineralisation along interpreted shallow target zone.At Diorite North drilling will test the strike extensions and explore the continuity and plunge of gold mineralisation to depth with the recently discovered intercept of 1m @ 4.66 g/t Au (from 109m DIRC014) obtained beneath the historical "Unexpected Mine" workings to be followed up (ASX release 9 August 2021).Additionally recent near surface intercepts have confirmed the mineralisation occurrence demonstrated by rock-chips DIR066 & DIR067 returning values of 9.04 g/t Au & 6.09 g/t Au respectively (reported ASX 27 July 2020).In addition to RC drilling, target generation work continues throughout the Diorite Project area. Numerous prospective historical and conceptual areas of interest are being systematically explored via structural mapping, and pXRF surveys which will guide further drill testing of anomalous and ranked targets.Station Manager AppointmentThe Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Joe Armstrong as the new Station Manager at Tarmoola Station.From a very early age Joe has been on or around the pastoral industry having grown up on Mount Narryer Station in the Murchison Region of Western Australia where he watched his Father work long rewarding days. It was Joe's desire to follow in his Father's footsteps working in his beloved pastoral industry.Joe completed his schooling at St Patricks College in Geraldton and went on to become a Jackaroo in both the Murchison and Gascoyne Regions.From there Joe followed his passion and worked diligently on growing his experience in many diverse and successful roles within the pastoral industry.He has successfully turned stations around through the successful and well organised mustering programs and water management whilst simultaneously implementing his own stud stock breeding program.From these roles Joe then became involved in civil works and the training in safety within the mining industry such as Hamersley Iron, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.Joe prides himself in sourcing and setting up dedicated and professional teams on a station to ensure that the cattle on any given station are at their best possible shape.Joe is also passionate about eradicating the ever-growing invasive weed infestations such as mesquite, parkinsonia and cactus within our pastoral regions and is currently the President of the Pilbara Mesquite Management Committee.Joe is feeling very positive and confident as he moves forward with immense enthusiasm in in his endeavour to make Tarmoola Station the very best it can be.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/310D18YE





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:

Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au