NorZinc Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02:49 Uhr  |  CNW

NZC-TSX
NORZF-OTCQB

Vancouver, Aug. 18, 2021 - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, August 18, 2021. A total of 247,689,356 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 43.14% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of a motion to fix the number of directors for election at seven and in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Outcome

Anita Perry

239,109,692 (99.10%)

2,168,792 (0.90%)

Elected

Gary A. Sugar

239,372,377 (99.21%)

1,906,107 (0.79%)

Elected

Ian R. Ward

239,311,900 (99.18%)

1,966,584 (0.82%)

Elected

John M. Warwick

239,623,814 (99.31%)

1,654,670 (0.69%)

Elected

Rohan Hazelton

238,832,355 (98.99%)

2,446,129 (1.01%)

Elected

Shelley Brown

239,650,685 (99.33%)

1,627,799 (0.67%)

Elected

Stephen Flewelling

239,025,879 (99.07%)

2,252,605 (0.93%)

Elected

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors, amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan") and Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan"), and the approval of stock option grants in excess of the number of stock options authorized under the Company's existing Option Plan are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021.

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development company trading under the symbol "NZC". NorZinc is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. NorZinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.



Contact
Ronald Hazelton, President & CEO or Peter Portka both on (604) 688-2001 or Tollfree:1-866-688-2001; E-mail: IR@norzinc.com; Website: www.norzinc.com.
NorZinc Ltd.

NorZinc Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N5QM
CA66976U1049
www.norzinc.com
