JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 19, 2021 - Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) today announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2021 of US$387m (US$0.44 per share). This compared with profit of US$156m (US$0.18 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2020. Normalised profit of US$431m for the six months to 30 June 2021 compared with profit of US$323m for the six months to 30 June 2020. An interim dividend of 210 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 13 September 2021.
The full results are available on our website at www.goldfields.com
Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited--results-for-the-six-months-ended-30-june-2021-301358627.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!