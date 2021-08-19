OTC Markets Group Welcomes White Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced White Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WGO.V) (OTCQX: WHGOF) (FRA: 29W), a Yukon gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

White Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WHGOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to have qualified for trading on OTCQX. The decision to upgrade to the OTCQX is part of our strategy to expand awareness to US based and international investors. The OTCQX is the premiere market for developing international companies trading in the United States, and will greatly enhance trading liquidity, and facilitate greater access and exposure to U.S. retail and institutional investors," stated David D'Onofrio, CEO of the Company.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About White Gold Corp.

White Gold Corp. owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering over 420,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon's prolific White Gold District and is backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM.TO) (NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K.TO) (NYSE: KGC). The Company's flagship White Gold property hosts the Company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1). Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company's VG Deposit also hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65 g/t Au(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets with ongoing drill campaigns on the Company's expansive claim packages, some of which border on other sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.17 Moz at 1.46 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz at 1.32 g/t Au(3), and Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz Au and 7.6 Blb Cu and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Au and 3.3 Blb Cu(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca and to view the Company's virtual property tour visit lp.whitegoldcorp.ca/leading-yukon-gold-rush.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon Canada", dated July 10, 2020, prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., and Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., available on SEDAR.

(2) See Comstock Metals Ltd. technical report titled "NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT on the QV PROJECT", dated August 19, 2014, prepared by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., and Ali Shahkar, P.Eng., available on SEDAR.

(3) See Newmont Corp. press release titled "Newmont Reports 2019 Gold Mineral Reserves of 100 Million Ounces, Largest in Company History", dated February 13, 2020, available on SEDAR.

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corp. press release titled "Western Copper and Gold Announces Significant Resource Increase at Casino", dated July 14, 2020, available on SEDAR.

Contact Information:

David D'Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

To Book a Meeting with Management: https://whitegoldcorp.ca/contact/request-information/

