Patriot Battery Metals Commences Multiple Work Programs at the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, August 19, 2021 - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its has commenced an expansive exploration campaign at its flagship Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property"), Quebec, which includes remote sensing, ground and airborne geophysical surveys, as well as prospecting and rock sampling.

"This is a very busy time for us, as we ramp up multiple work programs on our Corvette-FCI Property. Following our recent corporate restructuring, the Company has emerged well financed and is strategically positioned as we aggressively advance the exploration to expand upon and discover new occurrences of lithium, copper, and precious metal mineralization on the Property", commented Blair Way, President and Director of the Company.

The primary ojective of the exploration is to follow-up on the Elsass and Lorraine prospects discovered in 2019 along the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend, where surface sampling returned 3.63% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au, & 52.3 g/t Ag (Elsass) and 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, & 171 g/t Ag (Lorraine). The field crews will further prospect and map the discoveries along strike to expand the area of known mineralization, as well as evaluate potential sites for initial drill testing.

In addition, the field crews will continue to explore the CV Lithium Trend where numerous occurrances of high-grade spodumene pegmatite were discovered in previous programs. The CV8 (4.44% Li 2 O and 205 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ), CV9 (4.72% Li 2 O), and CV10 (1.33% Li 2 O and 255 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) spodumene pegmatites, situated on the FCI West claim block, were discovered while prospecting for new gold occurrences in 2019, and therefore, the regional trend remains to be explored for lithium occurrences. The exploration in the area by the Company has led to the discovery of an emerging spodumene pegmatite district with over 25 km of prospective trend held by the Company, extending across the Corvette-FCI Property.

The Company has also recently commenced an induced polarization and resistibivity (IP-Resisitivity) geophysical survey across the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend. IP-resistivity is a geophysical tool commonly used in gold and base metals exploration and is often effective at qualifying drill targets initially developed from surface mapping and sampling. The survey will have an n-10 configuration with 25 m stations and 100 m line spacing, and will highlight additional prospecting targets, as well as refine drill hole targeting. The Company has engaged TMC Geophysics to carry out the field survey, a leading geophysical services provider to the mineral exploration industry with its head office in Canada. The Company has also retained Dynamic Discovery Geoscience Ltd., an expert geophysical group based in Ottawa, ON, to assist with survey design and interpretation.

In addition to the ground exploration programs, the Company has engaged KorrAI of Halifax, NS, to complete a remote sensing survey over a majority of the Property area. KorrAI is an advanced earth observation technology company and is using advanced satellite imagery, integrated artificial intelligence, and machine learning to identify undiscovered mineralized outcrops. KorrAI's proprietary technologies and processes fuses a variety of datasets and integrates known mineralized analogues and other internal company data to identify priority areas of interest. The exploration tool offers a cost effective and systematic approach to identifying targets for prospecting follow-up over highly prospective trends such as the Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend and the CV Lithium Trend present on the Property.

The Company also intends to complete a tighly spaced, high-resolution heli-borne magnetic geophysical survey over the Property. The survey will improve geological interpretation and identify primary and secondary structures which may control several mineralization styles on the Property, and serve an additional layer to qualify drill targets.

The Company notes that it has developed a COVID Management Plan for the program and will carry-out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

Qualified Person

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals.

The Company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Québec, and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

The Corvette-FCI Property includes the wholly owned Corvette claim block, and the FCI East and West claim blocks held under Option from O3 Mining Inc. The claim blocks are contiguous and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

The Freeman Creek Property hosts two major advanced targets; the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

