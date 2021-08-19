SolGold Ecuador Vice President and Government Relations Lead Andrew Taunton Joins BacTech as Strategic Advisor

Toronto, August 19, 2021 - BacTech Environmental Corp. (OTC:BCCEF) (CNSX:BAC.CN)("BacTech or the Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering effective and eco-friendly biomining and remediation solutions, is pleased to announce Andrew Taunton, Vice President of SolGold Ecuador and government relations lead, has joined BacTech's Strategic Advisory Committee.

An active business executive and resident of Ecuador for the past 30 years, Mr. Taunton currently oversees the SolGold Ecuadorian group of companies which hold mineral exploration properties throughout the country, including the world class recognized Cascabel / Alpala copper gold project. As Strategic Advisor, Mr. Taunton brings an extensive network of business professionals and connections in both commercial activity and government service to BacTech's Ponce Enriquez Bioleaching Project.

"BacTech brings a fresh and exciting approach to the treatment of arsenic contaminated waste, and to help assist with contamination problems in a country like Ecuador with such bio-diverse environments is personally very satisfying," said Mr. Taunton. "Those in the mining industry who recognize that past mismanagement of waste materials requires proper and professional resolution are constantly on the look-out for such initiatives. BacTech's Ponce Enriquez Bioleaching Project proposes to tackle an old problem head-on and will help to clean up mineral waste deposits while providing valuable benefits to both the local economy and its environment. This is a very positive and attractive combination."

"With the addition of Andy, BacTech has added a well-known and respected person in the Ecuadorian mining community. I look forward to working closely with him as we advance the project," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech. "We now have an advisory board that covers legal with Stevie Gamboa, technology with Nadia Mykytczuk and now Andy in government relations with an extensive background of doing business in Ecuador. Andy operates at a very senior level in Ecuador, possessing extensive regional knowledge, far-reaching contacts, and business instincts that will help advance BacTech's interests. I'm truly excited and appreciative to have him on our team."

Mr. Taunton's extensive business experience in Ecuador includes establishing petroleum service activities as an entrepreneur, representing multiple international aviation parts and services suppliers including Pratt and Whitney Canada, holding senior management team roles in physical security and crisis management in the petroleum and mining industries and leading the initial stages of planning for the transition of all stakeholders to Quito's new airport. Andrew was COO for a TSX listed junior explorer with central Ecuador exploration activity and Security Manager for Kinross Gold Corporation's Fruta del Norte project in Ecuador and their Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania. His voluntary service has included being the President of the British Ecuadorian Chamber of Commerce, one of the Founders of the British School in Quito and a Consular Agent over many years for the British Embassy. He also currently sits as a Director of the Ecuadorian Chamber of Mining. Andrew was awarded the title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his service and international liaison activity following the 2016 earthquake which hit Ecuador.

In consideration for the services to be provided by the Strategic Advisor, the Company has granted 200,000 stock options of the Company, exercisable for a period of five years at a market price of $0.15 per share.

About the Ponce Enriquez Bioleaching Project

BacTech is planning to build its new owner-operated bioleaching facility in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador, in a region where arsenic is well-known to exist in the gold ore. The Company's plan is to build a 50 tpd bioleach plant capable of treating high gold/arsenic material. A 50 tpd plant, processing 1.5 ounces of gold per tonne of feed, similar to feeds available to the Company, would produce approximately 26,000 ounces per year. Plant designs are modular and can be expanded without affecting ongoing production.

BacTech continues to investigate the prospects of establishing additional modern mining operations across other areas of Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Central America. Where possible, the Company will partner with national and local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and others to assist with the funding of these projects.

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech is a proven environmental technology company, delivering effective and eco-friendly biomining and remediation solutions to commercial operations to smartly process and recover preferred metals (gold, silver, cobalt, and copper) and safely remove and transform harmful contaminants like arsenic into benign EPA-approved products for landfill. Tapping into numerous environmental and economic advantages of its proprietary method of bioleaching, BacTech uses naturally occurring bacteria, harmless to both humans and the environment, to neutralize toxic mining sites with high-pay potential. BacTech is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "BAC" and on the OTC as "BCCEF".

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future tailings sites, sampling or other investigations of tailing sites, the Company's ability to make use of infrastructure around tailings sites or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Shares outstanding: 141,342,204

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the shares, nor is it a solicitation of interest from a prospective investor.

