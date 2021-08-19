Nicola Mining Inc. Provides Update on Evacuation Order and Operations

Vancouver, August 19, 2021 - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI), (the "Company" or "Nicola") announces that an Evacuation Order (the "Order") was issued in the Lower Nicola and Area - EA MN (Beautiful Nicola Valley - North) temporarily affecting milling operations at its New Craigmont Project (the "Property").

All workers were safely evacuated from the Property, with the exception of a small number of employees necessary to responsibly ensure safety and environmental protection. The site is well equipped with water and firefighting equipment and there is currently no risk to the operation's infrastructure.

The Company is closely monitoring wildfire conditions and is working with the local community to provide water, if required. The Company will restart operations once the Order has been lifted.

This week, Teck Resources Ltd. announced that it had evacuated Highland Valley on August 14, 2021, and subsequently provided an update on August 18, 2021, that operations had resumed.

The Company will provide an update on any change in operations or status of the Order.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt Exchanges that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It is comprised of four key assets:

A $30.0 million plus modern mill facility that is held freehold and is the only site permitted to process material province wide. 100% ownership of the historic Craigmont Copper Mine located in southern British Columbia. 100% ownership of Treasure Mountain, a high-grade silver mine located in southern British Columbia. 75% economic interest in the high-grade Dominion Creek Project gold project.

In depth explanations can be seen on the Company's Corporate Presentation: https://nicolamining.com/investors/corporate-presentation/.

About the New Craigmont Property

In November of 2015, Nicola became the first group in decades to consolidate ownership of the New Craigmont Project (the "Property") and has been actively conducting mineral exploration since. The Property is a wholly owned copper property with an active mine permit (M-68), located 33 km south of the world-class Highland Valley porphyry district. The property is located adjacent to the southern end of the Guichon Creek Batholith, which hosts the Highland Valley copper deposits.

There are currently no mineral resource estimates on the Property. Historical "non-NI 43-101" resource calculations are recorded in internal memos and geological reports for Placer Development Ltd.

For further details on the Property, see the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Thule Copper- Iron Property, Southern British Columbia, Canada", filed on May 8, 2013, on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig

CEO & Director

For additional information

Contact: Peter Espig

Phone: (778) 385-1213

Email: info@nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93721