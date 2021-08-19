Western Gold Exploration Ltd. Files Financial Statements for Q2 2021

NORTH BERWICK, Aug. 19, 2021 - Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The company, in April 2021, initiated its exploration drilling program for the Stronchulin prospect within the Knapdale property in Scotland. Priority Drilling were engaged to drill eight diamond drill holes of 150 to 200 metres depth each, for aggregate drilling of approximately 1,355 metres. Most of the onsite activities were completed by the end of June, 2021. Core samples have been shipped to ALS Global in Ireland for analysis. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company invested approximately $938,000 in its exploration and evaluation activities primarily on its Knapdale property.

The drilling programme assay results are expected to be received and analyzed in August and September 2021, which enable the Company to further to evaluate the economic potential of the Stronchullin quartz-gold-silver-base metal veins in the vicinity of the historic gold mine.

Ross McLellan, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The diamond drilling programme at Stronchullin progressed safely and as expected in Q2. We look forward to analysing the assay results and planning the next phases of the Company's drilling and exploration activities on its Scottish properties."

The Company is a Mineral Exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Western Scotland and discovering new opportunities in the Dalradian Belt, targeting historic gold-silver and copper-lead mines in the belt with the potential to develop a mineral resource. Prospects include the Stronchullin mine, Gossan Burn and Allt Dearg which are all located in the Knapdale Project area.

Contact

Ross McLellan, CEO, Phone: +44 1620 890159, Email: info@westerngoldexploration.com; Website: www.westerngoldexploration.com

