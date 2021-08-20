Mako Mining Provides Update on Results of 2021 Shareholder Meeting
TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF
VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2021 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the shareholders of the Company today approved, by an overwhelming majority, the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan, as well as the re-appointment of the auditors of the Company and the election of each of the directors of the Company for the ensuring year, all as put forth at the meeting and disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021.
Set out below is the voting results for the election of each director of the Company:
|
Director
|
Votes
For
|
Votes
|
Percentage
For
|
Percentage
|
Akiba Leisman
|
416,664,224
|
580,416
|
99.86%
|
0.14%
|
John Hick
|
409,072,185
|
8,172,455
|
98.04%
|
1.96%
|
Dr. Rael Lipson
|
416,647,185
|
597,455
|
99.86%
|
0.14%
|
John Stevens
|
409,006,156
|
8,238,484
|
98.03%
|
1.97%
|
Paul Jacobi
|
413,280,242
|
3,964,398
|
99.05%
|
0.95%
|
John Pontius
|
409,730,656
|
7,513,984
|
98.20%
|
1.80%
|
Mario Caron
|
416,642,185
|
602,455
|
99.86%
|
0.14%
A copy of the new omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company can be found at Appendix "A" to the Management Information Circular available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Akiba Leisman
Chief Executive Officer
About Mako
Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.
Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's current plans and expectations, including with respect to the Company's primary objective to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospectus targets on its district-scale land package. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the Company is unable to operate San Albino profitably and is thus unable to fund explorations of prospectus targets on its land package, as well as other risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's current plans and expectations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Mako Mining Corp.
Contact
Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 203-862-7059, E-mail: aleisman@makominingcorp.com or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.