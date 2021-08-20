NEO Battery Materials Sends First Silicon Anode Prototype Samples for Battery Cell Evaluation and Characterization

Vancouver, August 20, 2021 - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first prototype of silicon (Si) anode active materials has been successfully produced, and samples have been sent to NDA partners for full cell evaluation and electrochemical characterization.

Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO, commented, "The first working set of NEO's proprietary silicon anode materials has been manufactured through our unique process. Our prototype will be utilized by third-party partners for evaluating the performance and efficacy of NEO's Si anodes in each respective party's cell system and environment. NEO will complete due diligence during and after testing to refine and strengthen the prototype for commercialization."

Dr. J. H. Park, Director and Chief Scientific Advisor, said, "The Si anode prototype for sample testing is based on low-cost raw materials and was manufactured through our one-pot, cost-effective process. NEO's ability of economically manufacturing silicon anode materials is a substantial point of differentiation from existing companies, and we expect this development to act as a catalyst to accelerate the commercialization of our Si anode active materials."

NDA Update

As per the news release dated, August 12, 2021, NEO has completed signing NDA and is under discussion for potential synergies and opportunities regarding its Si anode nanocoating technology. In this week, NEO has initiated two new NDAs with global top-tier battery material producers in China and South Korea for NEO's innovations with silicon. Updates and progress on discussions and developments will be soon provided.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based resource company focused on battery metals and materials. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. NEO is also focusing on developing silicon anodes, which provide improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

