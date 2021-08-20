Fairchild Gold Corp. Announces Corporate Update and Provides Update on Property Project

Langley, August 19, 2021 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Jonathan Lotz as Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks him for his outstanding work and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Lebeuf Jr. as Corporate Secretary to replace Mr. Lotz.

Michel Lebeuf Jr. is a member of the Quebec and Canadian bar associations and is a partner in the Business Law Group with Dunton Rainville LLP in Montreal, Quebec. Mr. Lebeuf has extensive experience in corporate and regulatory compliance, securities laws, corporate finance and in merger and acquisition negotiations. He has advised underwriters and issuers in financing transactions, IPOs, direct equity offerings, acquisitions, private investments, and rights offerings, primarily on the CSE and TSXV exchanges.

Fairchild Lake Property Update

The Company is pleased to inform that it is in the process of preparing the budget and getting quotes to start the exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property, as further discussed in the Company's prospectus dated May 13, 2021.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base - 2 - LC301738-1 metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

