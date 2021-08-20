Xander Stakes Additional Senneville Claims, Drops Bachelor North Property and Director Resignation

August 20, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has staked an additional 39 claims contiguous to its Senneville West Lithium property. This increases the total number of claims controlled by the Company from 171 to 210, or about 25,000 acres (10,000 hectares) in total area. The claim block extends in an east-west direction to cover the splays of Lithium mineralized structures and observed alteration zones found on the Senneville West claims. The Company's Senneville Claim Group now comprises of five contiguous properties totalling 210 claims (100 sq km) referenced as Senneville South - 9 claims, Senneville West - 80 claims, and Senneville East - 62 claims and 20 additional claims acquired in April, 2021 plus the 39 new claims known as Senneville Xander Claims.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Company has retained Andrew Tims, P.Geo to review and design a preliminary exploration program to map and sample the Lithium and other mineralization potential of these new claims and all the claims comprising the Senneville Claim Group. Work is expected to commence shortly and further drilling of the remaining 6 holes of the 9-hole drill program will commence later in the year.

The Company has decided not to proceed any further with the Bachelor North Property and to concentrate its financial and exploration resources on the Lithium, Gold and other mineral potential of the Senneville Claim Group.

The Company also announces that Benoit Chotard has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company extends its appreciation to Mr. Chotard for his past contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

James Hirst, CEO of the Company states "The recent addition of Deepak Varshney, P.Geo to our board of directors and the input of Andrew Tims, P.Geo significantly increases Xander's geological expertise to ensure a thorough and systematic exploration of our extremely well positioned properties in the historic Val-d'Or Mining Camp."

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises of over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the South to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the North to Monarch Mining and in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO

Telephone: (236) 607-5490

For more information please visit our website: www.xanderresources.ca

Email:info@xanderresources.ca

Investor Relations: ir@xanderresources.ca Dan Samartino

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.