Emerita Announces Updated Drill Results

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX - V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces a correction to its August 19, 2021 press release. The assay results shown below are an improvement to those disclosed yesterday. The intersections are summarized below and Table 1 includes the assays and drill hole coordinates, revised drill plan and section (Figure 1 and 2) are attached below:



Width Copper Zinc Lead Silver Gold 16.2 m 1.2% 10.0% 5.1% 106.8 g/t 0.38 g/t Including 5.0 m 3.8% 30.5% 15.6% 372.8 g/t 1.22 g/t

(True width is estimated to be 95% of core width)



Figure 1: Location of drill hole IN003. Holes in Red have been completed and assays reported, Holes in Blue are completed and assays pending, holes in White are planned. The Map does not cover the entire planned program. It is a close up of the area where assay results have been received.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfb892dc-19ef-4ffd-92ac-0aa4f0989f39



Figure 2: Geological section for drill hole IN003.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/141bbfb8-95eb-4ae5-a614-5fbbc258bf58



TABLE 1: Drill hole assays, orientation and coordinates.



DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth FROM TO Width (m) Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Ag_g/t Au_g/t IN003 654,040 4,171,539 201.0 172.0 -50.0 112.8 86.2 102.4 16.2 1.20 5.10 10.00 120.00 0.42 incl. 86.2 91.2 5.0 3.8 15.6 30.5 372.8 1.22

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino

+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Helia Bento

+1 416 566 8179 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

