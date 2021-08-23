Midnight Sun Congratulates Zambian President-elect

Vancouver, August 23, 2021 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") extends congratulations to President-Elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development on the recent Zambian General Election.
"I would like to congratulate Mr. Hichilema on his victory, and I look forward to working with his government on the creation of economic opportunities in the country through mineral exploration and development of the Solwezi Licences." Stated Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun, "Additionally, I would like to acknowledge the Zambian people - they continue to show the world how deeply Zambia values democracy, as illustrated by the tremendous voter turnout, track-record of orderly elections, and peaceful transitions of power."
For Further Information Contact: Al Fabbro President & CEO Tel: +1 604 351 8850
