Midnight Sun Congratulates Zambian President-elect

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 23, 2021 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") extends congratulations to President-Elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development on the recent Zambian General Election.

"I would like to congratulate Mr. Hichilema on his victory, and I look forward to working with his government on the creation of economic opportunities in the country through mineral exploration and development of the Solwezi Licences." Stated Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun, "Additionally, I would like to acknowledge the Zambian people - they continue to show the world how deeply Zambia values democracy, as illustrated by the tremendous voter turnout, track-record of orderly elections, and peaceful transitions of power."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Al Fabbro
President & CEO
Tel: +1 604 351 8850

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93903.


