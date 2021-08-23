Gold Line Strenthens Technical Management Team With the Appointment of Exploration Manager

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2021 - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (Frankfurt: 4UZ) (WKN: A2QGWC) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Edine Bakker, as Exploration Manager.

Ms. Bakker is a geologist with close to a decade's experience in mineral exploration, covering multiple commodities across the European continent, as well as extensive experience in both greenfield and near-mine exploration programmes. Ms. Bakker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, as well as a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Economic Geology from Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich. Edine completed her MSc thesis in cooperation with Newmont Mining in 2013 , which was titled "Ore fluid characteristics of the Copper Canyon Cu-Au porphyry skarn deposit, Nevada, U.S.A". Edine commenced her professional career in gold exploration in central and southeastern Europe, before moving to Sweden. Ms. Bakker has worked in all of the prolific mining districts in Sweden, having held geologist positions with both Boliden and Mandalay Resources.

In addition to her hands-on field experience, Edine has done project management for numerous multi million-dollar international research projects, resulting in several publications, including in established mining and geological journals, such as the European Geologist. Edine has also held the reputable position of Geologist for the Economic Geology Unit, for the Mineral Resources department at the Geological Survey of Sweden. Ms. Bakker has working proficiency in the English, Swedish, Dutch, and German languages.

Ms. Bakker will oversee all aspects of the Company's exploration program, including designing, planning, and coordinating of all key activities required to advance the Company's portfolio of early-stage and advanced exploration projects.

"We are very honoured to have Edine join our Senior Management team at such a pivotal time in the Company's development," stated Adam Cegielski, Gold Line's CEO. "Edine brings the level of experience and expertise the Company seeks to ensure we meet our commitment of achieving operational excellence and exploration success. We look forward to Edine's positive contributions, as she focuses on advancing the Company's diverse project portfolio."

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Fendoscandia, and further delineating the historic. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

FOLLOW US:

Website: https://www.goldlineresources.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold-Line-Resources

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GLDL_Resources

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gold_line_resources/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold-line-resources-ltd

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on Gold Line's current beliefs and assumptions as to the outcome and timing of future events, including, but not limited to, that the exploration and development activities will be completed as planned, and that the results of the exploration and development activities will be as anticipated. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: that exploration and development activities will not be completed as planned; that the results of exploration and development activities will not be as anticipated; Gold Line may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect Gold Line's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of Gold Line's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of Gold Line as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Gold Line undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.