NewOrigin Gold Announces Management Changes

Toronto - August 23, 2021, NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO) ("NewOrigin" or the "Company") announces that Mark Santarossa is stepping-down as President and Board Member of the Company. The Company has begun searching for a new president and expects to have the role filled in the coming months. In the interim, current board member Elijah Tyshynski will be taking the position of Lead Director to assist with the transition. Mr. Tyshynski is also currently a Board Member of O3 Mining, along with working on Strategic Development for Osisko Mining.

Dr. Valliant commented, "On behalf of NewOrigin's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mark for his contribution over the past six months in our corporate rebranding efforts and advancement of our drill program at North Abitibi. I would also like to thank Mr. Tyshynski for agreeing to step-up and help with the transition, which highlights the continued commitment from O3 and Osisko Mining to the success of the company going forward."

NewOrigin is commencing an up to 3,000 metre diamond drill program to test extensive zones of gold mineralization at its North Abitibi Gold Property. The planned drill program is designed to further evaluate changes at depth within zones of known mineralization and to conduct initial drill tests of near-surface exploration targets identified by induced polarization (IP) surveys and past till sampling. The Company has contracted Edcor Drilling Services to complete the drilling. The drill rig will be mobilized to site in the coming weeks.

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a well-funded, Canadian gold exploration company focused on drill discovery on its projects in the Canadian Shield.

NewOrigin's management and board have extensive experience in the delineation and development of gold deposits and is well positioned with under-explored projects in productive mining camps. The Company applies sound geological science and new techniques and technologies to advance its projects, with the support of our new strategic backers, O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

For more information please visit www.neworigingold.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

NewOrigin Gold Corp.

Dr. Robert Valliant, PhD

Chairman

M: 416-709-9943

E: rvalliant@neworigingold.com

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the foregoing, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the foregoing, the Company's ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.