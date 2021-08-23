BCM Resources Continues Drilling in Porphyry at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, Millard County, Utah

VANCOUVER, August 23, 2021 - BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that core drilling is continuing in mineralized quartz monzonite porphyry ("QMP") intrusive rocks at its Thompson Knolls ("TK") porphyry copper-gold system discovery. BCM made this discovery in the spring of 2018 with its drillhole TK18-1.

The current drillhole TK21-2 is at a depth of 490.5 metres. It went through 195.5 m of surficial limestone clast fanglomerate into QMP, where it remains. The detailed mineralogy of the QMP in TK21-2 indicates presence of sporadic quartz veinlets with disseminated sulfides of obviously dominant pyritic content increasing markedly in the lower part of the hole. The core has been logged and is in the process of being sawed and sampled for assay and petrographic studies. After a break, the drilling of TK21-2 resumed on August 21st, 2021.

BCM has just successfully completed a drone aeromagnetic survey over the property by Zonge Geophysics of Reno, Nevada. The survey plots are interpreted to show the outline of the main intrusive body. In addition, an audio-magnetotelluric survey is being deployed to delineate the zone of hydrothermal alteration in the porphyry system.

The current geophysical and drilling programs are aimed at vectoring into the highest-grade parts of the QMP system discovery, and to start testing its form, size, and grade potentials.

TK is located approximately 200 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

