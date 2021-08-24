Rokmaster Provides Exploration Update and Defines Near Term Opportunities at Revel Ridge Project

VANCOUVER, Aug. 24, 2021 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") has expanded its surface exploration program, in addition to the ongoing drilling and targeting of Revel Ridge Main (RRMZ) and Yellowjacket Zones (RRYZ).

Highlights of exploration activity over the past 90 days include:

The collection of approximately 850 soil samples collected along 6 km of strike of the RRMZ and RRYZ. Interpretation of the soil geochemical data indicates the mineralized trends have a strike length which exceeds 8 km. Rokmaster is conducting additional soil geochemical surveys over portions of the highly prospective A&E trend located 1.8 km to the northeast of the RRMZ (Soil Geochemistry Compilation Maps - South Extension and North Extension).

See the Soil Geochemistry Compilation Map on Rokmaster's website).

Completing 33 surface drillholes totaling approximately 7,800 m of NQ core, testing the northwestern strike extension of the RRMZ, RRYZ, and A&E zones on surface over strike lengths exceeding 3 km (Longitudinal Section Graphic). The results of DDH's RR21-41 to RR-21-47 have previously been released (Rokmaster News Release, July 16, 2021). Results from additional drillholes are pending.

Rock sampling and prospecting along the A&E trend, located 1.8 km to the northeast of the RRMZ, resulting in new discoveries of massive to semi-massive polymetallic sulphides forming near the footwall of the Badshot limestone. These sulphide rich zones and the structure which hosts them have been traced over a strike distance of at least 525 m. The initial drill testing of the A&E Zone will be completed by the end of August 2021 .

To assess the regional scale potential of mineral occurrences and stratigraphy distant to the better-known mineralized trends, Rokmaster collected a series of 62 stream sediment samples over an area of 144 square km. This work has also been done in conjunction with regional prospecting and rock sampling programs. These surveys are designed to evaluate, at a reconnaissance scale, the mineral potential for gold and base metal occurrences in the Cambrian and older rocks which host numerous gold and base metal occurrences within the district.

Completion of a Lidar survey flown over an area of 26 square km. The Lidar survey will provide Rokmaster's engineers and geoscientists with a precision digital elevation model to facilitate advanced engineering and mine planning studies.

Initiation of a detailed environmental audit compiled by an independent third party. The audit establishes water quality, fish, and wildlife habitat baselines and begins to map terrestrial ecosystems. Preliminary results of the data of these surveys identities no significant environmental or ecosystem impacts from Rokmaster's 2020 and 2021 exploration programs.

Ongoing metallurgical studies of RRMZ gold enhanced sulphides utilizing the expertise of three metallurgical labs. Rokmaster's metallurgical programs utilize gold liberation through pressure oxidation of gold rich sulphide phases. The initial metallurgical studies have been successful in enhancing the grade of gold in sulphide rich concentrates, and in decreasing the volume of concentrate to be treated by pressure oxidation. Preliminary data of pressure oxidation of the Revel Ridge gold enriched sulphides suggests gold recoveries exceeding 90%. Fine tuning of the initial metallurgical processes will potentially result in even higher gold recoveries.

Recent engagement of P&E Mining Consultants Ltd. to develop an updated 43-101 compliant resource for Revel Ridge. The resource update will integrate the results of approximately 73 surface and underground drillholes, totaling more than 24,000 of NQ drilling. Rokmaster anticipates that the updated 43-101 resource will be completed by Q4 2021. Even prior to initiating this resource update, Revel Ridge remains one of British Columbia's largest undeveloped gold rich polymetallic deposits with 4.2 Mt/ containing 1.089 million ounces of 8.07 g/t AuEq (RRMZ M&I) and 4.56 Mt containing 0.961 million ounces of 6.55 g/t AuEq (RRMZ Inf., Putrich et al., 2020, and filed on Sedar). Rokmaster anticipates that the strongly positive results obtained from the 2020 and 2021 underground and surface drill programs will result in a significantly enhanced Revel Ridge resource.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster commented, "In the past 12 months the Rokmaster team has undertaken and completed an impressive scope of drilling, geological, geochemical and metallurgical programs at Revel Ridge. This includes the successful completion of 24,000 m of drilling and related exploration activities executed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The positive outcomes of these programs has enabled Rokmaster well positioned to develop a revised and upgraded 43-101 resource, to continue both surface and underground drill programs, and to further advance the Revel Ridge deposit to a production decision."

Maps and Figures

Soil Geochemistry Compilation Map (South Extension)

Soil Geochemistry Compilation Map (North Extension)

Longitudinal Section Graphic

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 underground and surface diamond drill program. All samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500 gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP-240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements. A modified QAQC program has also been used to validate surface soil and rock sample prospecting programs.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020. Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 3 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 250- 300 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g. the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu. (Hecla website link). Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.