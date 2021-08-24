Nevada Zinc Achieves New Milestone with its Multiphase Pilot Plant Program to Produce Zinc Sulfate

Toronto, August 24, 2021 - Nevada Zinc Corp. (TSXV: NZN) ("Nevada Zinc" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing progress with the multiphase pilot plant program to produce zinc sulfate monohydrate currently being conducted by Hazen Research, Inc. for the Company's Lone Mountain zinc project.

Hazen Research completed laboratory work to purify pregnant leach solution (PLS) recovered from acid leaching of zinc concentrate. Experiments were conducted to evaluate cementation and solvent extraction to remove impurities from the zinc bearing PLS.

Experiments demonstrated that greater than 99% of cadmium in the PLS was removed by cementation, reducing the cadmium concentration to less than 1 ppm. Solvent extraction contacts using di-(2-ethylhxyl) phosphoric acid (DEHPA) showed strong selectivity for zinc. Extraction of 98% of zinc was achieved in a single contact, while rejecting more than 90% of the impurities magnesium, calcium, and manganese.

Max Vichniakov, President and CEO of Nevada Zinc commented: "We are extremely pleased with yet another positive outcome from our bench-scale testing program. Heavy metals occur naturally in source materials used to manufacture fertilizers. Consequently, concentrations of these hazardous constituents in the resulting fertilizers and animal feed must be completely eliminated or decreased to an absolute minimum to meet industry standards. Our ability to reduce cadmium levels to less than 1ppm speaks volumes about our project and sets us on the path for a very clean, environmentally friendly, premium zinc sulfate product. Successful completion of the solvent extraction step with high zinc recoveries moves us to the final phase of our envisioned flowsheet. We are extremely pleased with the progress made to-date and anxiously await the results of the next phase".

Crystallization, which is the final phase of the bench-scale testing program to produce zinc sulfate monohydrate, has now commenced and is projected to be completed in Q3/21. The Company will provide updates as material results become available.

About Nevada Zinc

The Company is focused on its wholly-owned Lone Mountain zinc project in central Nevada where it has been working since 2014 on a high-grade zinc carbonate-oxide deposit. To-date, the Company has completed a pit constrained, high-grade Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,257,000 tonnes at 7.57% Zn and 0.70% Pb (July, 2018), and filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the production of zinc concentrate (June, 2019). The PEA does not incorporate the potentially significant economic benefits of producing zinc sulfate products for the US agricultural and chemical sectors. In July of 2020, the Company entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Cameron Chemicals Inc., a leading U.S. producer and distributor of granular micronutrients to the agricultural, turf, and horticultural industries with manufacturing facilities in Washington, Virginia and Michigan. Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, Nevada Zinc and Cameron would work together to establish a range of zinc-based micronutrient products to be produced by the Company and marketed by Cameron through its distribution networks. In March 2021, Nevada Zinc commenced a multiphase pilot plant program to produce zinc sulfate to further de-risk and advance its highly prospective Lone Mountain zinc project.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website: www.nevadazinc.com.

The technical content and references related to tests and experiments conducted at Hazen Research in this press release have been reviewed and consented to by Hazen Research.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., who is an independent qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94120.