Providence Gold Mines Inc. Sample Assay Update

August 24, 2021 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (FSE:7RH1) is pleased to announce that further to our recent news release that Bureau Vertis acknowledged receipt of 60 rock at their lab located in Sparks Nevada. The Company has now been advised that the preparation and analysis FA430 fire assay fusion AAS finish are estimated to be completed on September 10, 2021.

Five bucket samples of material were taken from the potential extension of the known stockpile.

The other rock samples submitted were from the four trenches and newly discovered lode outcrops.

