Bayhorse Silver to Commence Trading on the OTCQB and Receives DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, August 24, 2021 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading under the symbol "BHSIF" on the OTCQB effective August 24, 2021. The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full service eligibility in the United States.

DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. DTC eligibility enables shares of Bayhorse to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments that, "Listing on the OTCQB, along with our Frankfurt, Germany, listing enables our U.S and European shareholders to more effectively participate in trading in the Company's shares. Both the OTCQB and Frankfurt listings complement our main listing on Canada's TSX-V Exchange."

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA, and an option to acquire an 80% interest on the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property, located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise surrounding exploration and building mines.

