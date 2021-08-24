New Found Closes $57.5 Million Bought Deal Financing, Led by Eric Sprott

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 24, 2021 - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced offering of 5,048,500 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) at a price of $11.39 per Flow-Through Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $57,502,415 (the "Offering") which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' (as defined herein) over-allotment option.

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated August 19, 2021, entered into among the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets and including CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Mr. Eric Sprott participated for roughly 19.9% of the financing to maintain his interest in the Company.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Queensway Project located in Newfoundland, Canada and on the Company's Lucky Strike Project located in Ontario, Canada on or before December 31, 2022. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2021.

The Company will have approximately $118-million in working capital post-closing of the Offering.

The Flow-Through Shares were offered by way of a prospectus supplement in each of the Provinces of Canada (other than the Province of Quebec) and were also offered by way of private placement in the United States. Copies of the prospectus supplement and documents incorporated by reference therein are available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under New Found's issuer profile.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Nine rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs by Q3 2021. With a current working capital balance post-closing of approximately $118-million, New Found is well funded for this program.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Contact

To contact the Company, please visit the Company's website, www.newfoundgold.ca and make your request through our investor inquiry form. Our management has a pledge to be in touch with any investor inquiries within 24 hours.

New Found Gold Corp.

Per: "Craig Roberts"

Craig Roberts, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer

Email: croberts@newfoundgold.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation relating to further exploration and drilling on the Company's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland; interpretation of results of the drilling program and funding of the drilling program and the timing related thereto; the use of proceeds of the Offering; tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares; and the timing of the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "target," "suggestive," "probability," "appear," "pursuit," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-found-closes-57-5-million-bought-deal-financing-led-by-eric-sprott-301361702.html

SOURCE New Found Gold Corp.