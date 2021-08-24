Crest Announces Appointment of Director

Vancouver - August 24, 2021 ? Crest Resources Inc. (CSE:CRES) (CNSX:CRES.CN) (the "Company" or "Crest") announces the appointment of Jason Cubitt as a Director of the Company.
Mr. Cubitt has 25 years of experience working with natural resource companies as founder, sell-side dealer, and buy-side institutional investor. He currently holds executive and non-executive board positions with a number of private and publicly traded companies. Mr. Cubitt was formerly Director of Investments for Vertus Investment Advisory and prior to that he was a co-founder and managing director of Ascenta Asset Management.
Jason McLaughlin has stepped down as Director to follow other pursuits. The Company wishes Jason all the best in his future endeavours.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
