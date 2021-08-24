Crest Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of Director
24.08.2021 | The Newswire
Crest Resources Inc. (CSE:CRES) (CNSX:CRES.CN) (the "Company" or "Crest") announces the appointment of Jason Cubitt as a Director of the Company.
Mr. Cubitt has 25 years of experience working with natural resource companies as founder, sell-side dealer, and buy-side institutional investor. He currently holds executive and non-executive board positions with a number of private and publicly traded companies. Mr. Cubitt was formerly Director of Investments for Vertus Investment Advisory and prior to that he was a co-founder and managing director of Ascenta Asset Management.
Jason McLaughlin has stepped down as Director to follow other pursuits. The Company wishes Jason all the best in his future endeavours.
