Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2021 Q2 Results

- On August 12, 2021, the Company received approval to resume mining operations at the Songjiagou Open Pit Mine following successful completion of its safety inspection. The mining operations have been suspended since January 27, 2021, pending a province wide governmental cautionary safety inspections of all non-coal operating mines;

- Net income was $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decline from $6.5 million for the FY2020 comparative period. Net income for 2021 includes a one-time income tax recovery of $2.8 million from a retrospective change of the Company's subsidiary corporate tax rate from 25% to 15%;

- Gold production decreased by 54% to 7,287 ounces, from 15,912 ounces produced for the FY2020 comparative period. The decrease in production is due to mining operations being curtailed since January 27, 2021 pending completion of the governmental safety inspections;

- Gold revenue was $14.7 million, a decrease of 37% from $23.5 million for the FY2020 comparative period. The decline in revenue is primarily due to the decrease in gold available for sale as result of the curtailment of the mining operations since January 27, 2021;

- Gross profit from mining operations decreased by 39% to $6.9 million, from $11.2 million for the FY2020 comparative period due to the curtailment of the mining operations since January 27, 2021;

- Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, were $732 per ounce and $965 per ounce, compared to $607 per ounce and $737 per ounce for the FY2020 comparative period; For AISC computation details, refer to pages 17-18 of the MD&A for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

- Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.2 million, compared to $12.5 million for the FY2020 comparative period. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 17-18 of the MD&A for this Non-IFRS financial measure; and