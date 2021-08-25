Carlyle Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, August 24, 2021 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") would like to announce and welcome Mr. Inar Kamaletdinov as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kamaletdinov is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 9 years of finance experience. He obtained his CPA designation articling with Ernst & Young (EY) Canada and managed assurance engagements for publicly traded companies operating within the natural resource, technology, and manufacturing industries. He has considerable experience in financial reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Post-articling, Mr. Kamaletdinov has worked in financial reporting for Canadian junior mining companies, as well as for a publicly traded asset management solutions organization. Mr. Kamaletdinov graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) with concentration in Accounting from Simon Fraser University.

Furthermore, Carlyle would like to announce the resignation of its current Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Liu. The Company thanks Mr. Liu for his many efforts and support and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C, as well has formed a strategic partnership with HDI (The Hunter Dickinson Group) and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project located in B.C. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC."

