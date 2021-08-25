Vizsla Silver Corp. Restarts Drilling At Panuco

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2021 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has recommenced at its flagship Panuco silver-gold property (the "Property") located in Sinaloa, Mexico. On-site exploration was temporarily suspended on July 26, 2021, due to an increase of COVID-19 risk in the local municipality.

President and CEO, Michael Konnert stated: "Following a steady decline in active case counts in the area surrounding the project and a thorough review of current state and federal government data, the Company has decided to resume exploration activities earlier than previously stated. We are very excited to return to our fully funded, +100,000 metre drill program that will ultimately serve as the foundation for our maiden project resource in the first quarter of 2022. That said, our top priority remains the health and safety of our workforce, their families and communities and we will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 case counts and amend our back to work plan accordingly."

Summary of staged back to work plan:

August 25th

The Company will restart drilling with two rigs in the Napoleon Resource Area, one testing local step-outs off the Napoleon discovery zone and the other focused on infill.

On-site staff will initially be kept to a minimum, mainly to run the core shack and facilitate Vizsla's ongoing COVID-19 protocols, including; temperature checks, mask use, distancing, and testing.

August 30th

The Company expects to add four more rigs, three at the Tajitos Resource Area and one at Napoleon.

Restart surface exploration, mapping, and pad building activities.

September 2nd

Program expected to return to full capacity (ten drill rigs)

More details regarding the Company's near-term objectives and 2021 exploration program can be found in the press release dated August 19, 2021.

Figure 1: Plan map showing location of resource area drilling at Napoleon and Tajitos. Inset of the greater Panuco property package highlighting the four main vein corridors (blue ellipse) currently being explored by Vizsla.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla is a Junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 75,000 meters of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. With an ongoing fully funded +100,000m drill program, the company is actively advancing towards delivering a maiden project resource in the first quarter of 2022 while in parallel continuing to explore the significant upside potential remaining in the district.

