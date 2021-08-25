Brunswick Exploration Provides Prospecting Update for the Fundy Gold Project

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2021 - Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from summer prospecting at its Fundy gold-copper-silver project near Saint John, southern New Brunswick. First-pass prospecting has focused on road cuts, clear cuts, streams and bedrock exposures along highways, secondary roads and in quarries. Work has been limited to the southern claims (see Map), and areas prospected to date represent less than 10 percent of the property surface area.



Some samples are categorized as float (*) as they are from stockpiles or large angular blast rock found within or very near quarries in the Lindy Lake or Shadow Lake areas. Assays have been received for a total of 1,160 samples in 2021. To date, approximately 10% of all assays have returned anomalous gold, silver or copper values and highlights are reported below:

Table 1: Grab and Float Sample Highlights

Area



Sample ID



Easting (UTM19)



Northing (UTM19)



Au (g/t)



Ag (g/t)



Cu (%)



Pennfield Ridge 535637 679709.00 4997424.00 0.04 6.34 0.71 Pennfield Station 535753 685979.00 4998931.00 0.00 5.52 0.91 Pennfield Corner 535758 676623.00 4998764.00 0.18 2.69 0.00 Seven Mile Lake 663933 699097.26 5010073.59 0.02 18.55 0.00 Lepreau Exit 663957 699205.09 5006892.64 0.00 16.70 0.00 Pennfield Station 664000 685066.79 4998435.95 0.00 1.70 0.75 West Branch Road 665139 708332.35 5007289.52 0.05 17.20 0.01 Lindy Lake NE Pit 665212* 713943.25 5009907.59 0.02 5.50 0.62 Lindy Lake NE Pit 665244* 713952.28 5009922.13 0.02 1.60 1.03 Lindy Lake NE Pit 665262 713954.49 5009930.87 0.03 2.85 0.99 Shadow Lake SW Pit 665283 711494.20 5007852.86 0.20 0.37 0.06 Shadow Lake SW Pit 665288 711493.73 5007897.66 0.40 16.10 0.03 West Shadow Lake 665317* 712392.33 5008216.42 1.62 245.00 1.33 West Shadow Lake 665319 712388.76 5008250.33 0.13 6.32 0.02 West Shadow Lake 665343 712403.05 5008216.11 0.14 32.40 0.25 Detour Road 666528 694316.00 5002695.00 0.61 0.71 0.02 Detour Road 666602 694361.00 5003066.00 0.12 0.06 0.00





















































Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "This first pass prospecting program has been pivotal in evaluating the various structures, rock types and mineralization styles throughout our large 53,000-hectare land package. To date only easily accessible areas have been accessed. We expect to remain busy through Q4 as we begin to focus on key prospective areas. Follow-up prospecting has been completed on the Rogers Lake Soils grid and we will begin a stripping program in September to generate more bedrock exposure as many of the high-grade gold-in-soil anomalies remain unexplained. Finally, we also look forward to providing an update on the 2021 till geochemistry program in the coming weeks".

Exploration Program Outlook

Over 1,300 bedrock grab samples have been collected in 2021 including a few float samples, of which 1160 assays have been received. The team will continue to prospect regionally into Q4 2021.Based on sample results, geology and mineralization; four priority target areas have been identified across the Fundy project: the Seven Mile Lake Mylonite, Pocologan Metamorphic suite, Shadow Lake area and Lindy Lake area. Brunswick Exploration is currently planning a second phase of prospecting in these areas (see Map).

The 2021 till program is complete, having collected 635 till samples at 500m spacing across the entire property. Analytical results are pending.

A gold panning program (heavy mineral concentrates) at 25 and 100 meter spacing has commenced to follow up on the 16.20 g/t gold-in-soil anomaly obtained in 2020 and will also incorporate some sampling along the Lepreau River.

10 target areas have been identified in the 2020 soils grid at Roger's Lake within the Seven Mile Lake Mylonite. A stripping and channel sampling program will commence to expose more bedrock once permits are received. The program is currently scheduled for September 2021.

Geology and Mineralization Overview

The Project area is situated within the broad Fundy Shear Zone; a major structure that cuts across all of Southern New Brunswick and comprises multiple deep-rooted faults that expose panels of sedimentary, volcanic and granitoid rocks, as well as mylonites, juxtaposed during multiple orogenic events over an extensive time frame.

Grab samples are hosted in quartz or quartz carbonate veins as well as within the host rocks demonstrating hematite and/or carbonate alteration. Gold-copper-silver vein/breccia mineralization is predominantly associated with pyrite and/or chalcopyrite with secondary malachite. Other grab samples are associated with mafic and/or felsic dykes. Host rocks include various types of granodiorite, granite, mylonite, gabbro and basalt.

Qualified Person and Assaying

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, P. Geo, Manager New Brunswick, a licensed professional geologist in New Brunswick.

Samples were sent to ALS Global and were analyzed for gold using standard fire assay (30 gram) with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. An additional 48 elements were digested by four-Acid (0.25 gram) and analyzed using Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS). In-house analysis of standards and pulp duplicates were performed at the lab.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in Southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project), the Lac ?douard nickel-copper project in Qu?bec, base metals VMS in the Bathurst Camp in New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).

Investor Relations/Information

Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72350ce8-2ef3-4023-ad4f-dfd625e5f33b