Scotch Creek Completes Geophysics Survey in Clayton Valley

VANCOUVER, August 25, 2021 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its pre-drilling geophysics program at the Company's 100% owned Highlands lithium Projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The survey was contracted to Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc. who has now completed a Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) Survey on the companies Highlands and Macallan Clayton Valley lithium Projects. The data has been acquired at intervals of 500 meters along four lines within each of Scotch Creek's 457 claim blocks, that span across 9,140 acres. Both Survey results are expected to be delivered within weeks and will be used to guide the company's 2021 future exploration programs.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, stated, "We are delighted with the completion of the geophysics survey on our Highlands project. The completion is an important step in Scotch Creek's exploration efforts, as we further establish our presence in Clayton Valley. Once the Highlands and Macallan geophysics results are received, we will promptly move forward with our exploration program."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

