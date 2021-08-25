Azincourt Energy Names Trevor Perkins VP, Exploration

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2021 - Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce it has appointed C. Trevor Perkins as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Perkins is a Professional Geologist with wide-ranging experience in planning and executing mineral exploration programs and managing exploration teams. He brings a proven track record of discovery and results from a successful 26-year career in mineral exploration in some of the world's most prolific mining regions.



Mr. Perkins has been Exploration Manager at Azincourt since October of 2020. He's been responsible for leading exploration efforts at the Company's East Preston uranium project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Prior to joining Azincourt, Mr. Perkins held the title of Exploration Manager for UEX Corporation, responsible for overseeing exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. As a Qualified Person for UEX's uranium and cobalt projects, he was responsible for several 43-101 technical reports and resource estimates for both the Christie Lake and West Bear Projects. In addition, he managed the team that made the Ōrora Uranium Deposit discovery 2017.

Mr. Perkins was also Senior Geoscientist with Rio Tinto and spent a decade with Cameco Corporation. At Cameco he served as Vice President, Exploration for Cameco Mongolia, District Geologist for Europe and Asia, Senior Project Geologist for Arnhem Land in Australia, and a Project Geologist for Cameco's Athabasca projects. As Project Geologist for the McArthur River project, he led the team that discovered the McArthur River North Extension zones (110Mlb U3O8) and as Senior Project Geologist based in Darwin, Australia, he led the team that discovered the Angulari Uranium Deposit (20Mlb U3O8).

"We're very pleased to elevate Trevor's role with the Company, which is now more reflective of his growing role and increased responsibilities," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Since coming on board last year he has brought both a high degree of professionalism and a real hunger and enthusiasm for discovery. He has been directly involved in several significant uranium discoveries in the past and has the proven ability to direct large scale exploration programs. It's a great fit and we're happy to bring him on as VP of Exploration," continued Mr. Klenman.

"I am very excited to move into this new role and take on the added responsibility that comes with it," commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President, Exploration. "This is an exciting time in the Uranium space, as it looks like we are poised for positive movement. I am eager to move forward with larger programs to evaluate our East Preston Project and look for opportunities to expand our exploration portfolio," continued Mr. Perkins.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Azincourt Energy Corp.

"Alex Klenman"

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

