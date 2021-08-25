Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, August 25, 2021 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (OTC:HPYCF) ("Happy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Annual General Meeting held on August 24th in Vancouver, B.C. (the "Meeting").

A total of 49,587,030 common shares of the 122,661,955 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 40.43% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated July 21, 2021, was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:





-----------------------------------------------

|Nominee |% Votes For|% Votes Withheld|

|---------------------------------------------|

|Michael Cathro |91.62 |8.38 |

|---------------------------------------------|

|David Blann |91.61 |8.39 |

|---------------------------------------------|

|Walter Segsworth|90.95 |9.05 |

|---------------------------------------------|

|Rodger Gray |96.73 |3.27 |

|---------------------------------------------|

|Sarah Weber |96.73 |3.27 |

-----------------------------------------------



Shareholders were encouraged to vote by proxy, by mail, by telephone or on the Internet rather than attend the Meeting due to the the public health restrictions related to the Covid-19 virus. The shareholders advanced voting approved the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remunerations, 49,199,030 for and 388,000 withheld. Shareholder's advanced voting also ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan 45,104,049 for and 4,482,981 against.

As there were no shareholders present at the Meeting, no Management presentation was given. The Company will continue to issue press releases to keep the Shareholders informed of the Company's activities.

After the Meeting, the following officers were appointed by the Board of Directors:





On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mike Cathro"

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mike Cathro, P.Geo, President and Chief Executive Officer

Office: Phone: (604) 662-8310

Email: mcathro@happycreekminerals.com

