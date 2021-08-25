San Lorenzo Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQB

Calgary, August 25, 2021 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLG) (OTC:SNLGF) announces that it has begun trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "SNLGF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "SLG".

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SNLGF/overview.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.sanlorenzogold.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has three 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora, Nancagua and Punta Alta. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets, Nancagua is a high grade epithermal gold property and Punta Alta is a copper - gold porphyry property with related disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization.

For further information, please contact: Ken Booth

Email: kbooth@sanlorenzogold.com

