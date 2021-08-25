RJK Receives an Update from CF Mineral Research, Preliminary Results Confirms Possibility of Large Diamonds

Kirkland Lake, August 25, 2021 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) Dr. Charles Fipke's lab, CF Mineral Research (CFM) in Kelowna, British Columbia, is analysing 12.2 tons of kimberlite of diamond drill core, surface excavation samples and reverse circulation drilling that Microlithics in Thunder Bay Ontario and CFM of Kelowna BC processed over the past 9 months, from 7 different kimberlites discovered.

Kimberlite indicator minerals (KIMs) were concentrated and tested, returning materially important results. KIM grain determinations were identified that commonly derive from kimberlite sources originating in the "diamond stability field." The diamond stability field is located from depths of about 200 km in the earth at the lower boundary of the continental lithosphere with the convecting mantle. The heavy mineral concentrates were probed and classified into 6 diamond indicator minerals: chromite, high manganese ilmenite, peridotitic pyroxene, clinopyroxene, eclogitic garnet and peridotitic garnet. Of the grains mounted for electron-microprobe analysis: diamond inclusion olivine forsterites, G10-2 peridotitic garnets, diamond inclusion G11 garnets, diamond inclusion clinopyroxenes, and diamond inclusion chromites, all formed in the diamond stability field were found. Further analysis was requested by Dr. Fipke of the picro-ilmenite chemistry to determine the degree of oxidation in the kimberlite magma to determine resorption of microdiamonds. CFM is also performing additional picking of the kimberlite indicator minerals from our largest kimberlite, HSM, requested by Dr. Fipke and once the picking and probing is done, RJK will receive the final report from CFM.

Dr. Fipke has requested more material from the Nicol Kimberlite discovery, specifically due to the unique diamond inclusion forsterites recovered so far, which have similar whole rock chemistry to forsterites from other diamond deposits analysed by CFM. The RC sample RJK recovered from Nicol Lake was only 56 kg. This particular kimberlite is of historical note, as Bernard Baruch's brothers, one of whom was also his business partner, and also his best friend, Richard P. Lydon, staked claims on either side of the lake, in February, 1907, shortly after it was reported that Tiffany and Co were sending a geological team to search for diamonds west of Lake Temiskaming.

RJK's Project Manager, Peter Hubacheck stated, "Based on initial discussions with Dr. Fipke regarding the chemical analysis of RJK's Lorrain Township kimberlite discoveries, it is possible that large diamonds, such as the Nipissing Diamond, could have originated from these kimberlites. The similar textures observed in drill core and consistent kimberlite emplacement geometry above the bedrock, but below the shallow overburden, suggests one eruptive event. However, the indicator mineral analyses discovered are not homogenous comparing the seven kimberlites, suggesting each kimberlite is different geochemically from one and other. We intend to update shareholders on our next steps after the complete report is delivered, and the indicator mineral charts have been created. Dr. Jim Renaud has been contracted to plot the indicator mineral analysis for all seven kimberlites, using the new data. Our intention is to determine the locations with the highest probability for finding large diamonds, and take statistically significant-sized samples to determine the diamond potential of our discoveries within the "Historic Cobalt Mining Camp."

Considering the scale, and number of discoveries that have been made, RJK is finalizing a new, detailed, interactive property map, compiled by Insidexploration to be published for shareholders in the near future.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P.Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

