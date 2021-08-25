G2 Goldfields Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 - G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2" or the "Company") (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 825,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share until August 25, 2024 and vesting as to one-quarter immediately and one-quarter after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.



The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold-producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

