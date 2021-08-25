Harvest Gold Provides Exploration Program Update

Vancouver, August 25, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest", "Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) is pleased to provide an update on its rock chip and grab samples and its upcoming IP programs at its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C. The 56 km2 Emerson Property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Rick Mark, Harvest Gold President and CEO, states: "Follow-up prospecting and mapping over areas brushed for the IP survey lines have provided a number of new rock grab samples and uncovered a preserved historic trench inside the 1.4 x 0.9 km QSP Zone (Figure 1). The trench reveals intense silica-clay-pyrite alteration which confirms the favourable geology encountered in recently drilled, nearby RAB holes and enhances the prospectivity of the main Emerson target area. We have now completed all preparations for our IP surveys at Emerson."

Rock Chip and Grab Samples:

The rock chip and grab samples collected during the RAB drilling and prospecting programs at Emerson will be analyzed by portable XRF and TerraSpec (short-wave infrared spectroscopy) and scrutinized under binocular microscope between August 25th and 31st. The XRF will give preliminary estimates of the pathfinder metals (lead, zinc, silver, copper, molybdenum, arsenic, etc.) in each of the holes while the laboratory analyses are pending. The TerraSpec determines mineralogy of the white micas and clays in RAB chips from each hole; this mineralogy could provide some information about the relative temperature/pH conditions of the hydrothermal fluids accompanying alteration and mineralization and will help vector towards areas of higher gold potential.

IP Surveys Update

- 21 km of brushing and clearing for the upcoming Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey has been completed. - The 3D IP survey at Emerson will begin prior to the end of this month. - Crews will be mobilizing to the Goathorn project this week to begin preparations for 2D IP survey planned to begin September 1



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: 2021 preliminary interpreted Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite Alteration Zone

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark,

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

