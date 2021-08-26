Menü Artikel
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Clarification of Dividend Timetable

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, August 26, 2021 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the 'Company' or 'Anglo Pacific') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces clarification of the dividend timetable. Following the move to reporting results in US dollars rather than in pound sterling the Company reconfirm that the Q1 2021 interim dividend of 1.75p, will be paid on 10 November to shareholders on the register at 8 October 2021.

Full Dividend Timetable
The timetable shown below, reiterates the interim dividend dates for 2021.

Q1 2021 - interim

Q2 2021 - interim

Q3 2021 - interim

Ex-dividend date

07-Oct-21

25-Nov-21

06-Jan-22

Record date

08-Oct-21

26-Nov-21

07-Jan-22

Payment date

10-Nov-21

22-Dec-21

16-Feb-22
Amount

1.75p

1.75p

1.75p

The final dividend for 2021 will be determined based on the results for the year and growth opportunities executed or being progressed, and will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com
Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

