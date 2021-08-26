Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Clarification of Dividend Timetable
LONDON, August 26, 2021 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the 'Company' or 'Anglo Pacific') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces clarification of the dividend timetable. Following the move to reporting results in US dollars rather than in pound sterling the Company reconfirm that the Q1 2021 interim dividend of 1.75p, will be paid on 10 November to shareholders on the register at 8 October 2021.
Full Dividend Timetable
The timetable shown below, reiterates the interim dividend dates for 2021.
|
Q1 2021 - interim
|
Q2 2021 - interim
|
Q3 2021 - interim
|
Ex-dividend date
|
07-Oct-21
|
25-Nov-21
|
06-Jan-22
|
Record date
|
08-Oct-21
|
26-Nov-21
|
07-Jan-22
|
Payment date
|
10-Nov-21
|
22-Dec-21
|
16-Feb-22
|Amount
|
1.75p
|
1.75p
|
1.75p
The final dividend for 2021 will be determined based on the results for the year and growth opportunities executed or being progressed, and will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.
For further information:
|
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
|Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
|
Website:
|
www.anglopacificgroup.com
|Berenberg
|
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
|Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi
|Peel Hunt LLP
|
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
|RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
|
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
|Camarco
|
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
|Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Notes to Editors
About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661440/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Clarification-of-Dividend-Timetable