Bathurst Appoints Lorne M. Warner, P. Geo. As President of the Company

Vancouver, August 26, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorne McLeod Warner, P. Geo., as President of the Company.

Mr. Warner has a strong and varied background in global mining and mineral exploration. His experience includes working for senior mining companies, Noranda Exploration and Placer Dome Inc. as well as Vice President of several junior mining companies. He has a broad range of experience in green field to brown field exploration initiatives and projects. He has extensive experience and understanding of diverse cultural and team environments, large project management and project generation. His team was the first to conduct exploration at Detour Lake after closure by Placer Dome and discovered the western extension of the Detour Lake Gold Deposit, now in production in Ontario. As well, Mr. Warner conducted exploration on the Falea North Zone - Uranium, Silver, Copper Deposit and the Fatou Main Gold Deposit both in Mali, West Africa.

A graduate of the University of Alberta in 1985 with a B.Sc. in Geology. Mr. Warner is a registered professional geologist in B.C, NWT and Nunavut with over 30 years experience in underground and open pit mining mineral exploration. He has worked throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia. Mr. Warner is currently a director, Vice President of Tarachi Gold Corp. in Mexico and a director of Indigo Exploration Inc. working in West Africa.

Hardy Forzley, CEO of Bathurst said "We are delighted that Lorne has accepted our invitation to serve as President of Bathurst. We feel privileged to have a geologist of Lorne's stature and experience to guide the Company forward as we continue to expand our exploration programs in Western Nunavut at Bathurst's 100% owned Turner Lake, Speers Lake and McGregor Lake properties. As well as his valuable previous experience in Western Nunavut Lorne and his team have just completed Bathurst's mapping and sampling program announced July 19, 2021 with samples from this program now in for analysis."

