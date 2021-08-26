Tombill Mines Appoints Dave Laudrum as New Exploration General Manager

Vancouver, August 26, 2021 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Laudrum P.Geo. as new exploration general manager at its 100% owned Tombill Main Group property located within the Geraldton Gold Camp.

Mr. Laudrum is a Canadian Professional Geologist with over 30 years of experience on a wide range of mine production and advanced exploration projects with junior and senior mining companies. He has held roles including Project Manager, Chief Mine Geologist and Exploration Manager for a variety of mining companies.

Early in his career Dave worked as project geologist on several drilling and mapping projects located in the Beardmore-Geraldton mining camp. Mr. Laudrum is a professional geologist registered in Ontario and British Columbia. Prior to joining Tombill, Dave was the Technical Services and Mineral Resource Manager at Barrick Gold's Hemlo Mine in Marathon, Ontario.

Dave Laudrum commented: "I am pleased to be joining Tombill at this exciting time in its history. The Tombill claims are surrounded by the claims of Greenstone Gold Mines which host their Hardrock project. The F-Zone defined on the Hardrock project has now been conclusively shown to extend onto the Tombill claims and the company's current focus is on defining the extent of that mineralization."

Adam Horne, CEO, commented: "To add someone of Dave's geological experience and leadership calibre speaks volumes about Tombill and its exploration project; and we are grateful he has joined our team. We hope to provide more surface and drilling resource information during the months of September and October."

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 300,000 stock options (the "Options") to a participant of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.165 per share, vest over a period of 36 months following the grant date and have a 5-year maturity.

As of the date hereof, a total of 10,285,803 options have been issued under the Plan with 5,090,488 options remaining for issuance thereunder.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill Main Group claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Reda Jalabi

Strategic Development

Email: reda@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2361

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94507