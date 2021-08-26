Further native silver, acanthite (silver sulphide) and native gold in Hole #12 of 2021 Argo/LG drilling at Del Norte property, Golden Triangle, BC

Vancouver, August 26, 2021 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) announces that its optionee, Decade Resources ("Decade"), has reported further highly encouraging visual results from the recently completed 12th hole on the Del Norte property, situated within BC's "Golden Triangle", 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC.

Highlights of the recent drill hole include:

- Native silver/acanthite observed as smeared zones in DDH-21-12. - Visible gold associated with sphalerite (zinc sulphide), pyrite (iron sulphide), galena (lead sulphide) and tetrahedrite (copper-silver antimony sulphide). - Heavy sphalerite, pyrite, galena and tetrahedrite observed over 10m of core intersection. - 2021 drilling indicates a strike length of at least 250m and height of at least 120m for the latest high grade intersections. - See this URL for photos of drill core: http://teuton.com/del-norte-gold-native-silver-photos/

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade stated: "[Decade] is extremely excited by the presence of visible gold, silver minerals and strong base metal mineralization in the latest drill hole. The drilling also shows a great consistency in mineralization between the various drill holes. This recent success was based on testing of geological modelling carried out after the completion of the 2020 program."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., commented as follows: "Visually, this intersection contains far more native gold than seen in any other hole since the property was first drilled back in the early 1990's. It is encouraging also to see silver sulphosalts such as acanthite at multiple locations throughout the 10m interval."

Mineralization is located within pyrite-rich, black mud lapilli tuffs with sub-intervals of dacite lapilli tuffs. Sulphides include pyrite, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite along with visible gold and silver in the 2021 drill holes.

The Del Norte property was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing Decade to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. Decade can earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

D. Cremonese, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources Corp.; as President of the Company he is not independent. Although Mr. Cremonese has not personally verified the accuracy of the technical information provided by Decade in the news release, he has no reason to believe it is inaccurate.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific Golden Triangle area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Teuton earned $3.9 million net income in 2020 and a further $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Its income is derived from option payments.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made). Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Respectfully submitted,

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.