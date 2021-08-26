Precipitate Closes Agreements to Secures Rights to Acquire Motherlode Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada with TSX Venture Approval

Vancouver, August 26, 2021 - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce, further to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021, Precipitate has received TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange") approval to close the previously announced property acquisitions and option agreements (the "Agreements") granting the Company rights to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral exploration licenses totaling 12,350 hectares making up the Motherlode Gold Project (the "Motherlode Project" or the "Project") located within the Burin Peninsula of southern Newfoundland, Canada.

The effective date of the Agreements, being the date of receipt of Exchange approval, will be August 23, 2021. As per the terms of the Agreements, Precipitate has issued a total of $27,000 and 395,000 common shares of the Company. All securities issues will be subject to such resale restrictions by applicable securities laws, including National Instrument 45-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and the rules and policies of the Exchange.

The Motherlode Project:

The Motherlode Project is comprised of 12,350 hectares on Newfoundland's south coast. Access and logistical infrastructure are excellent, with year-round road access, high-power electrical lines running through the project, nearby Atlantic Ocean ports, and an active nearby industrial fluorite mine. The project represents district-scale potential within an estimated 16.5-kilometre-long exploration trend hosting 11 historical mineral occurrences, including 8 gold showings. Historical high-grade results* include:

Gold rock grab samples: 25.0 g/t Au, 15.7 g/t Au, 11.6 g/t Au, 6.3 g/t Au & 4.5 g/t Au;

Trench/Channel Results: 0.5m of 4.5 g/t Au, 1.5m of 10.1 g/t Au, 6.2m of 3.6 g/t Au (incl. 0.9m of 7.7 g/t Au); and

2007 Diamond Drill Results (8 holes, 902m): 0.7m of 3.2 g/t Au, 10.4m of 0.82 g/t Au, 1.5m of 2.8 g/t Au

For reference: g/t = grams per tonne, Au = gold, m = metres

The Company's technical staff are currently conducting a detailed compilation and review of historical property data and have applied for permits to conduct a property-wide heliborne high sensitivity magnetics-radiometrics geophysical survey, planned for late September. The purpose of the magnetics-radiometrics geophysical survey is to identify and prioritize anomalous magnetic features within the property. Following receipt of the heliborne geophysical data, initial groundwork including prospecting, mapping and sampling will be conducted over selected geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

Option Terms for the Motherlode Project:

The Company entered into two underlying property option agreements granting Precipitate the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest in a combined 6,100 hectares of mineral exploration licences (the "Properties") by fulfilling certain elective annual cash and share payments over a 4-year option term, as follows:

Date Cash Precipitate Common Shares On closing $26,000 (paid) 370,000 (paid) 12 month Anniversary $52,000 650,000 24 month Anniversary $74,000 990,000 36 month Anniversary $84,000 1,270,000 48 month Anniversary $107,000 1,800,000

Upon completion of the cash and share payments as set out above, Precipitate will have a 100% interest in the Properties, subject to certain net smelter returns ("NSR"). An additional $1,000 and 25,000 shares of the Company were issued as full payment for a 100% interest in a portion of the Project. See full Agreement details in the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.

* Note: Certain information and data in this news release concerning the Motherlode Project and past work done thereon and results therefrom are historical, being derived from publicly available sources including assessment reports and Newfoundland government technical sources. The reliability of some historical data is unknown but is considered relevant by Company management. The historical data may be non-NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon. It is the Company's intention to verify the historical data, however confirmation work may produce results that differ substantially from the historic results. High grade rock grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

This news release has been reviewed by Michael Moore, Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corp., the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in Newfoundland Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation, whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in the Company's Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$10M within six years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

