West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Previously Announced Private Placement

Calgary, August 27, 2021 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 15, 2021, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") with respect to the completion date of its previously announced private placement offering of units (the "Offering").

The outside date for the closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended September 28, 2021. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX-V.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

