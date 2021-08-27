Quantum Battery Metals Finalizes Exploration Plans for Ontario Cobalt Properties

Vancouver, August 27, 2021 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") While the Company is awaiting the results on their Lithium exploration program, the Company has decided to turn their focus to the last stages of finalizing the plans of their Cobalt exploration program in Ontario. The Company will be deploying their ground team in September to the Nipissing and Rabbit Lake Properties in Ontario. The Company is allocating a budget to the Rabbit Lake and Nipissing Lorraine Property for the exploration program.

The first phase of the program will include mineral/rock prospecting and sampling for both properties. The first phase will be building out already existing results from the Company's exploration program in 2017. Additionally, a more-extensive geologic mapping program will be implemented throughout the project areas to further assist any future plans to drill. As the properties are highly road accessible, the ground crew will be able to reach the properties without any difficulty.

The Properties are located near the prolific district of Cobalt, Ontario known for its high grades, ethical supply, and historic mining.

