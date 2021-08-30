Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sayona Mining Ltd: NAL Acquisition Finalised and Production Plans Advance

00:11 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is advancing its growth strategy in Quebec, Canada with another new milestone achieved for its Abitibi lithium hub.

Following the necessary Court and regulatory approvals, Sayona Quebec (SYA:75%; PLL:25%), the subsidiary of Sayona and its strategic partner Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq:PLL) (ASX:PLL) has finalised the acquisition of North American Lithium Inc. (NAL) as per the Share Purchase Agreement announced on 30 June 2021 (refer ASX release).

The move follows a highly successful A$45 million Placement and A$20 million Share Purchase Plan, both of which were heavily oversubscribed (refer ASX release 23 August 2021).

Preparations are now advancing for the resumption of operations at NAL, with a scoping study underway for the profitable production of spodumene (lithium) concentrate from 2023. In addition, an evaluation of downstream processing at NAL is progressing, as per the NAL acquisition agreement.

Welcoming the handover, Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch said: "We are extremely pleased to have taken control of NAL with our joint venture partner, Piedmont. Our local team in Quebec is fully engaged in executing our turnaround plan at NAL, including the refurbishment of its facilities and its integration with our flagship Authier Lithium Project.

"We are committed to swiftly developing a profitable and sustainable business at NAL, delivering new jobs and investment and maximising the benefits of its existing facilities to make it the centre of our Abitibi lithium hub."

Under the Assignment Agreement and the Governance Agreement, Sayona Quebec has agreed to a series of commitments to pursue the establishment of industrial spodumene conversion facilities in the Province of Quebec (the Quebec Content Undertakings).

As part of the Quebec Content Undertakings, a feasibility study into the development of a spodumene conversion facility will be conducted within three years from the transaction's closure. In addition, subject to certain conditions, NAL has undertaken to convert its spodumene production into lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate within Quebec from the sixth anniversary until the 10th anniversary of the closure.

Mr Lynch added: "Demand for lithium to power North America's EV and battery storage revolution continues to accelerate. The timing is perfect and we look forward to realising this opportunity, working closely with our partner, Piedmont and all other key stakeholders including Investissement Quebec, as we help drive Quebec's clean energy future."

To view figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VB14726Y



About Sayona Mining Ltd:

Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:
Sayona Mining Ltd.



Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sayona Mining Ltd.

Sayona Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1W2HT
AU000000SYA5
www.sayonamining.com.au

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap