Drilling from recently completed P3912 drill drive intersects high-grade, visible-gold ("VG") mineralization down-plunge of Swan Zone, 500 metres ("m") from deepest Mineral Reserves Key intercepts: 51.7 g/t over 2.6 m (ETW 2.2 m) and 9.6 g/t over 6.4 m (ETW 4.9 m)

New high-grade, VG-bearing intercepts reported along Cygnet Fault system ~150 m footwall to Swan Zone; results support potential for growth in Mineral Reserves and include identification of multiple new splay structures and opportunities for further extension of the fault system to the north Key intercepts: 258 g/t over 1.8 m (ETW 1.4 m), 142 g/t over 2.0 (ETW 1.5 m), 49.4 g/t over 4.1 m (ETW 3.4 m), 27.5 g/t over 6.0 m (ETW 4.3 m) and 67.1 g/t over 0.3 m (ETW 0.3 m)

New VG-bearing mineralization intersected up to 1,000 m down-plunge of existing Mineral Reserves along Curie Fault at Robbin's Hill Key intercepts: 81.3 g/t over 2.6 m (ETW 2.5 m) and 23.1 g/t over 2.2 m (ETW 1.4 m).



Abbreviations include: VG - Visible Gold; g/t - grams per tonne gold; ETW - estimated true width.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced results from 197 underground and 58 surface holes of drilling as an update of exploration drilling carried out at Fosterville Gold Mine since the December 31, 2020 Mineral Resources and Reserve update released in February 2021. The release includes diamond drilling results from five key areas across the Fosterville property, including underground targets at Lower Phoenix, the Cygnet Fault System, with associated hangingwall splay structures, and the Curie and Herschel Fault structures at Robbins Hill (Figure 1). Of the 197 underground diamond drill holes, 109 tested the Lower Phoenix structure, with the remaining 88 holes related to drilling of the Cygnet Fault System and associated hangingwall structures. At Robbin's Hill, 58 new surface diamond drill holes targeted the Curie and Herschel Fault structures. All drilling results and collar information are presented in Tables 1 and 2.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: "The results being released today continue to support our view that substantial potential exists to discover new high-grade mineralized areas and extensions and to grow Mineral Reserves at Fosterville. Following completion of the new P3912 underground drill drift, we commenced an extensive underground drilling program down-plunge of the Swan Zone in Lower Phoenix and have already returned a number of high-grade intersections containing the same quartz with VG mineralization that accounts for the ultra-high grades found in Swan. While the down-plunge extension of Swan Zone is obviously a key target for future growth in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, we are also very encouraged by continued favorable results at Cygnet, a parallel structure near the Swan Zone. The results at Cygnet include new high-grade, VG-bearing intersections as well as the identification of new splay structures and opportunities for further growth of the Cygnet Fault System to the north.

"Turning to Robbin's Hill, drill results continue to confirm the size and scale of the target areas at what we expect to become our second mining operation feeding the Fosterville Mill. Along the Curie Fault, we have now intersected VG mineralization up to 1,000 m down-plunge from current Mineral Reserves and at elevations from surface similar to where we first detected VG in the Lower Phoenix and Harrier systems. With the progress achieved advancing the new Robbin's Hill Decline, we have now commenced underground drilling at Robbin's Hill to support future exploration of the Curie, Herschel and other Fault targets. Underground drilling from the new Decline will significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Robbin's Hill exploration programs. We currently have nine underground and eight surface diamond drills operating at Fosterville, with a total of 210,000 metres of drilling expected to be completed during 2021."

Lower Phoenix Infill and Extension Program

During 2021, underground diamond drilling targeting areas down-plunge of the Swan Mineral Reserves has returned encouraging results, demonstrating continuity of mineralization within, and extensions of Inferred Mineral Resources, in the Lower Phoenix System (Figure 2).

Drilling was undertaken from several underground drill platforms, including the Harrier link drive, P4040 drive, and the new P3912 drive following its completion in early June. A total of 109 Lower Phoenix diamond holes (31,106 m) has progressively tested the Swan/Lower Phoenix over 550m down-plunge length from the Swan Mineral Reserve. Significant recent results include two that are at the southern extremities of the Lower Phoenix Inferred Mineral Resources approximately 500 m down-plunge of current Mineral Reserves. Drill testing down-plunge of these intercepts is planned to assess the continuity and extents of these VG occurrences.

Recent significant intercepts from drilling in Lower Phoenix include:

51.7 g/t (1) over 2.6 m (ETW 2.2 m), Including 215 g/t 1) over 0.6 m (ETW 0.5 m) in hole UDH4051

over 2.6 m (ETW 2.2 m), Including 215 g/t over 0.6 m (ETW 0.5 m) in hole UDH4051 9.6 g/t (1) over 6.4 m (ETW 4.9 m), Including 78.8 g/t (1) over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m) in hole UDH4048

over 6.4 m (ETW 4.9 m), Including 78.8 g/t over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m) in hole UDH4048 10.8 g/t (1) over 4.8 m (ETW 3.7 m), Including 31.2 g/t (1) over 1.1 m (ETW 0.8 m) in hole UDH3954

over 4.8 m (ETW 3.7 m), Including 31.2 g/t over 1.1 m (ETW 0.8 m) in hole UDH3954 10.0 g/t over 17.6 m (ETW 10.4 m) in hole UDH3980

(1) Visible-gold drill intercept

New drilling outside of the existing Indicated Mineral Resources reaffirmed the continuity of the largely sulfide-hosted mineralization with 30 intercepts greater than 15 gram-metre (gram-metre = gold grade x estimated true width), of which 11 are greater than 30 gram-metre, and two are greater than 100 gram-metre. One of the 100 gram-metre intercepts includes the presence of VG (UDH4051 as detailed above), while the other is a sulfide-gold hosted intercept (UDH3980).

Infill and extension drilling of the Lower Phoenix area is continuing from the Phoenix 3912 Drill Drive.

Cygnet and Hangingwall Splay Program

Continued infill and extension drilling of 88 underground diamond drill holes (15,545m) into the Cygnet Mineral Resource and adjacent area has identified several new hangingwall structures. With recent geological interpretation the broader structure has been resolved into several faults, now called Cygnet, Cygnet Hangingwall, Dove, Pen, and Ptarmigan Faults (Figure 3). Of significance, the Pen and Ptarmigan Faults have similar strike trends, approximately 325? Mine Grid, as the northern parts of the Swan Fault, and have returned significant VG in quartz intercepts (Figure 4).

Ongoing drilling in the area and to the north will test for additional hangingwall splay faults.

Key Intercepts include:

Pen Fault Splay

49.4 g/t(1) over 4.1 m (ETW 3.4 m), including 589 g/t(1) over 0.3 m (ETW 0.2 m) in hole UDH3851

153 g/t(1) over 0.5 m (ETW 0.5 m) in hole UDH4065

Ptarmigan Fault Splay

258 g/t(1) over 1.8 m (ETW 1.4 m), including 4,460 g/t(1) over 0.1 m (ETW 0.1 m) in hole UDH4018

142 g/t(1) over 2.0 m (ETW 1.5 m) including 1,590 g/t(1) over 0.2 m (ETW 0.1 m) in hole UDH3924

Infill drilling of the Cygnet Mineral Resource and Reserve area has encountered eight holes with VG in quartz mineralization, of which four have the potential to expand the adjacent Mineral Reserves (Figure 5). The other three intercepts have the potential to increase the Mineral Resources.

Key Cygnet intercepts include:

24.1 g/t (1) over 7.3 m (ETW 5.6 m), including 328 g/t (1) over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole UDH3751

over 7.3 m (ETW 5.6 m), including 328 g/t over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole UDH3751 18.7 g/t (1) over 2.6 m (ETW 2.5 m) in hole UDH3752

over 2.6 m (ETW 2.5 m) in hole UDH3752 27.5 g/t(1) over 6.0 m (ETW 4.3 m), including 166 g/t(1) over 0.4 m (ETW 0.3 m) in hole UDH3753



Robbin's Hill Drilling Programs

Since late 2020, up to five surface diamond drills have operated in the Robbin's Hill area, primarily targeting gold mineralization along the west-dipping Curie Fault, one of the controlling structures for mineralization at Robbins's Hill. The program of extension drilling comprised 58 surface diamond drill holes (58,125 m) testing the Curie Fault and adjacent structures. The drilling, down-plunge of the current Curie Mineral Reserve, has continued to encounter strong mineralization and VG at elevations similar to those where VG was first noted in the Lower Phoenix and Harrier Gold Systems.

VG drill intercepts were previously reported for the Curie structure at depths of approximately 500 m in the Company's news release dated December 10, 2019, with intercepts of 11.7 g/t(1) over 8.8 m (ETW 7.2 m) in hole RDH321, and 24.5 g/t(1) over 3.7 m (ETW 3.4 m) in hole RHD334A. The new drilling has intersected VG at greater depths, with occurrences recorded between 950 to 1,150 metres below surface on the Curie structure in four holes (RDH413, RDH439C, RDH441 and RDH441A) and are detailed below. These intercepts, as well as other sulfide-hosted gold results, increase the down-plunge extent of Curie mineralization to greater than 1,000 metres from current Mineral Reserves (Figure 6).

Key Curie intercepts include:

23.1 g/t (1) over 2.2 m (ETW 1.4 m), including 103 g/t (1) over 0.4 m (ETW 0.2 m) in hole RHD413

over 2.2 m (ETW 1.4 m), including 103 g/t over 0.4 m (ETW 0.2 m) in hole RHD413 81.3 g/t (1) over 2.6 m (ETW 2.5 m), including 982 g/t (1) over 0.2 m (ETW 0.2 m) in hole RHD439C

over 2.6 m (ETW 2.5 m), including 982 g/t over 0.2 m (ETW 0.2 m) in hole RHD439C 28.0 g/t (1) over 1.5 m (ETW 1.1 m), including 103 g/t (1) over 0.2 m (ETW 0.2 m) in hole RHD441

over 1.5 m (ETW 1.1 m), including 103 g/t over 0.2 m (ETW 0.2 m) in hole RHD441 19.7 g/t (1) over 3.8 m (ETW 3.4 m), including 158 g/t (1) over 0.4 m (ETW 0.4 m) in hole RHD441A

over 3.8 m (ETW 3.4 m), including 158 g/t over 0.4 m (ETW 0.4 m) in hole RHD441A 6.8 g/t over 7.7 m (ETW 5.7 m) in hole RHD440A

9.0 g/t over 2.9 m (ETW 2.7 m) in hole RHD409A

(1) Visible-gold drill intercept

Three surface drills continue to operate at Robbin's Hill and are focused on the down-plunge extension of the Curie Mineral Resource, and testing of other targets. Two underground diamond drills, located at approximately 10,500mN, have commenced operating from the new Robbin's Hill Exploration Decline. These drills are also targeting down-plunge extensions of the Curie mineralization.

The Herschel Fault, located hangingwall to the Curie Fault, was drill tested as part of the drilling that targeted Curie Fault mineralization at depth. Drill intercepts for the Herschel structure are mostly less than 500 m below surface. Currently, the most significant intercept contains VG in quartz and is 160 g/t over 4.4 m (ETW 3.8 m), including 1,160 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ETW 0.5 m), in hole RHD412.

Additional drilling into the Herschel Fault will be undertaken once the Robbin's Hill Decline has progressed further to the north (approximately 12,000mN).

Robbin's Hill Underground Decline Development

Underground development of the Robbin's Hill Exploration Decline commenced in January 2020 and has progressed well, advancing a total of 5,932 m as of July 30, 2021. The mid-2020 arrival of a smart jumbo has provided increased development capacity since commencement. The development, since the Q1-2021 has been used an underground drill platform for exploration diamond drilling activities as the ramp progressed northwards.

Qualified Persons

Troy Fuller, MAIG, Director of Exploration, Australia, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release.

For further information regarding the Company's 2020 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates for the Fosterville Gold Mine, please refer to the Company's News Release dated February 25, 2021 and the Technical Report entitled "Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Fosterville Gold Mine In the State of Victoria, Australia" effective December 31, 2018, both available on the Company's website and on SEDAR.

Drilling and Underground Sampling Assay QAQC

Kirkland Lake Gold has in place quality-control systems to ensure best practice in drilling, sampling and analysis of drill core. All surface diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using Leica TS16 Total Station Trimble R10 GPS and underground holes using a Leica TS16 Total Station (Table 2). Down-hole deviations are measured by either electronic gyro or single-shot instruments.

Sampling consisted of diamond drill core that was either half core or full core sampled. Half core samples were cut longitudinally in half with a diamond saw; one-half of the drill core was sent to an independent laboratory for analysis and the other drill core half retained for reference. Sample pulps are returned from the assay laboratory for reference and future geological or metallurgical studies. Drill core sample intervals vary between 0.1 and 1.3m in length and were determined from logging of sulfide and VG to geological boundaries.

For assay QAQC purposes Certified Reference Material (CRM) and Blank samples are inserted into the sample stream at rates of approximately 1 in 25.

Samples containing visible-gold or considered likely to contain visible-gold were separated from sulfide gold samples and dispatched separately for assaying. At the laboratory "visible-gold" jobs were processed through a single pulverizer and material barren of gold ('quartz wash') was crushed before and after each sample to minimize the potential for gold to contaminate successive samples.

Assays are either based on 25-gram fire assay or screen fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 2 g/t Au) and maximum 2 m internal dilution. No upper gold grade cut-off is applied to the data. However, during future Mineral Resource studies the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

The samples were assayed at On Site Laboratory Services, an independent laboratory in Bendigo, Victoria. The facility is registered under ISO 9001:2015 (CERT-40147) and operates in accordance with ISO/IEC17025 (accreditation no. 20456) under National Association of Testing Authorities, Australia (NATA).

Table 1: Drill Assay intercepts for Underground and Surface (Robbin's Hill) Drilling at Fosterville Gold Mine

(The results are later than those used for the December 31, 2020 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves update of The Fosterville Gold Mine)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Downhole Interval

(m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Geological Structure Swan/ Lower Phoenix Fault Mineralization UDE371 270.74 271.68 0.94 0.8 6.1 Lower Phoenix UDE378 354.50 358.18 3.68 1.3 2.2 Lower Phoenix UDE385A 1,190.63 1,191.28 0.65 0.5 3.7 Lower Phoenix UDE389A 805.50 807.10 1.60 1.2 1.2 Lower Phoenix UDE391A 966.40 972.15 5.75 5.7 1.0 Lower Phoenix UDE391C 982.80 989.33 6.53 6.3 0.6 Lower Phoenix UDH3541 289.00 289.47 0.47 0.4 1.6 Swan UDH3542 303.15 304.30 1.15 0.9 4.7 Swan UDH3543 286.55 287.75 1.20 0.9 0.6 Swan UDH3544 277.46 278.75 1.29 1.3 5.5 Swan UDH3545 211.25 211.46 0.21 0.2 1.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3554 243.06 247.28 4.22 4.2 7.8 Lower Phoenix Including 244.73 245.28 0.55 0.6 26.4 Lower Phoenix UDH3556 266.40 271.47 5.07 4.0 4.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3557 266.72 269.48 2.76 2.1 0.8 Lower Phoenix UDH3558 247.08 256.18 9.10 8.2 9.4 Lower Phoenix UDH3559 276.60 277.70 1.10 0.8 0.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3562 278.75 281.42 2.67 2.3 8.6 Lower Phoenix UDH3564 270.60 276.96 6.36 5.2 8.4 Lower Phoenix Including 272.91 275.65 2.74 2.2 15.4 Lower Phoenix UDH3565 276.41 283.05 6.64 6.2 4.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3566 277.87 281.23 3.36 1.2 4.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3567 284.21 289.13 4.92 3.8 3.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3587 254.20 257.60 3.40 2.8 8.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3588 303.05 305.87 2.82 2.8 3.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3588A 303.25 304.95 1.70 1.5 4.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3589(1) 296.04 300.00 3.96 3.4 4.4 Lower Phoenix UDH3591 255.30 259.42 4.12 3.9 3.8 Lower Phoenix UDH3591B 255.36 260.00 4.64 4.6 5.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3592A 250.15 252.10 1.95 1.8 5.6 Lower Phoenix UDH3593A 257.50 262.60 5.10 5.0 5.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3594 262.90 269.30 6.40 5.5 3.8 Lower Phoenix UDH3596 269.20 273.35 4.15 2.9 7.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3597 280.00 286.30 6.30 4.8 4.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3598 286.03 287.70 1.67 1.2 5.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3599 301.04 304.25 3.21 2.6 6.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3624 277.75 278.81 1.06 1.0 3.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3625 279.72 284.28 4.56 4.4 2.6 Lower Phoenix UDH3626 279.29 279.67 0.38 0.3 0.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3627 249.00 255.80 6.80 6.3 4.8 Lower Phoenix UDH3630 278.65 278.90 0.25 0.3 0.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3631 263.12 264.43 1.31 1.2 0.9 Lower Phoenix UDH3632 254.50 257.40 2.90 2.8 14.8 Lower Phoenix UDH3638 329.20 330.00 0.80 0.7 0.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3639 309.58 310.35 0.77 0.5 2.4 Lower Phoenix UDH3662 119.70 121.95 2.25 1.8 2.2 Swan UDH3688 108.10 117.00 8.90 7.6 8.3 Swan UDH3725 247.55 252.80 5.25 5.1 16.8 Lower Phoenix UDH3727 235.20 241.45 6.25 6.0 11.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3728 248.38 253.38 5.00 4.3 5.6 Lower Phoenix UDH3729 246.25 246.90 0.65 0.4 6.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3733A 304.71 306.08 1.37 1.3 1.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3735 247.30 247.60 0.30 0.3 6.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3737 238.75 239.57 0.82 0.8 6.3 Lower Phoenix UDH3738 105.20 108.04 2.84 2.0 6.2 Swan UDH3739 98.46 99.46 1.00 1.0 4.7 Swan UDH3740 99.95 101.90 1.95 1.6 6.1 Swan UDH3741 112.95 113.36 0.41 0.4 1.7 Swan UDH3743 115.17 118.65 3.48 2.2 10.7 Swan UDH3744 113.88 114.70 0.82 0.6 1.8 Swan UDH3789 263.00 265.60 2.60 2.4 3.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3790 268.85 272.74 3.89 3.7 7.3 Lower Phoenix UDH3791 285.09 288.04 2.95 2.9 9.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3792A 321.85 326.00 4.15 3.2 13.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3793 333.38 334.17 0.79 0.5 1.8 Lower Phoenix UDH3800 112.40 112.99 0.59 0.5 3.4 Swan UDH3802 105.88 106.23 0.35 0.3 10.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3803 97.95 98.09 0.14 0.1 15.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3804 98.31 98.64 0.33 0.3 3.9 Lower Phoenix UDH3811 60.55 62.54 1.99 2.0 12.3 Lower Phoenix UDH3838 86.39 87.03 0.64 0.6 3.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3902(1) 272.50 275.90 3.40 2.9 365 Lower Phoenix Including(1) 274.27 275.10 0.83 0.7 1,408 Lower Phoenix UDH3905 254.15 260.00 5.85 5.5 2.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3906 261.57 262.80 1.23 0.9 1.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3907 260.08 261.45 1.37 1.3 3.3 Lower Phoenix UDH3908 258.40 262.70 4.30 4.2 2.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3952 303.23 306.65 3.42 2.6 8.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3953 293.94 295.54 1.60 1.5 1.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3954(1) 321.18 326.00 4.82 3.7 10.8 Lower Phoenix Including(1) 323.32 324.40 1.08 0.8 31.2 Lower Phoenix UDH3955 283.49 287.25 3.76 3.3 1.5 Lower Phoenix UDH3956 261.32 262.35 1.03 1.0 3.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3976 339.86 341.00 1.14 0.2 0.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3977 309.36 309.91 0.55 0.5 0.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3980 268.26 285.86 17.60 10.4 10.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3983 240.67 243.65 2.98 2.6 6.7 Lower Phoenix UDH3983A 240.63 243.70 3.07 2.7 10.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3985 358.70 374.00 15.30 13.3 6.1 Lower Phoenix UDH3986 329.07 329.27 0.20 0.2 103 Lower Phoenix UDH3987A 307.00 312.00 5.00 3.8 5.6 Lower Phoenix UDH3988 292.95 296.99 4.04 3.3 4.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3998 232.00 232.61 0.61 0.5 1.0 Lower Phoenix UDH3999 213.24 217.83 4.59 3.9 4.6 Lower Phoenix UDH4000 217.50 221.70 4.20 3.2 6.6 Lower Phoenix UDH4001 238.99 247.00 8.01 6.9 5.3 Lower Phoenix UDH4002 229.60 235.90 6.30 6.1 6.9 Lower Phoenix UDH4003 278.09 280.85 2.76 2.4 5.1 Lower Phoenix UDH4026 339.79 340.82 1.03 0.9 2.0 Lower Phoenix UDH4027 213.12 217.05 3.93 3.4 3.4 Lower Phoenix UDH4028 298.00 303.07 5.07 3.6 5.1 Lower Phoenix UDH4029 252.25 255.15 2.90 2.4 7.3 Lower Phoenix UDH4030 378.00 381.35 3.35 2.9 4.4 Lower Phoenix UDH4031 405.48 409.00 3.52 2.5 1.4 Lower Phoenix UDH4032 322.75 323.24 0.49 0.4 9.8 Lower Phoenix UDH4034 272.94 275.55 2.61 2.3 10.9 Lower Phoenix UDH4041 436.92 437.23 0.31 0.2 2.4 Lower Phoenix UDH4045 352.94 360.46 7.52 5.3 5.5 Lower Phoenix UDH4046 350.75 360.00 9.25 7.6 7.8 Lower Phoenix UDH4048(1) 308.95 315.34 6.39 4.9 9.6 Lower Phoenix Including(1) 311.27 311.75 0.48 0.4 78.8 Lower Phoenix UDH4048A 311.87 318.19 6.32 4.6 12.8 Lower Phoenix UDH4049A 284.72 295.29 10.57 9.2 4.9 Lower Phoenix UDH4051(1) 263.45 266.04 2.59 2.2 51.7 Lower Phoenix Including(1) 265.49 266.04 0.55 0.5 215 Lower Phoenix Swan Hangingwall/ Lower Phoenix HW Fault Mineralization UDE391A 948.93 949.53 0.60 0.6 7.7 Lower Phoenix HW UDE399 600.21 602.46 2.25 2.0 2.7 Swan Hangingwall Cygnet Fault System Cygnet Fault Mineralization UDE375 365.68 365.86 0.18 0.1 3.4 Cygnet UDE376 378.70 378.89 0.19 0.1 13.2 Cygnet UDE378 561.48 562.41 0.93 0.8 8.3 Cygnet UDE389A 937.44 938.72 1.28 1.0 0.9 Cygnet UDE399 716.48 719.51 3.03 2.9 5.1 Cygnet UDH3746 40.70 40.85 0.15 0.1 4.0 Cygnet UDH3747 33.10 34.05 0.95 0.9 24.7 Cygnet UDH3748 47.15 53.08 5.93 4.7 6.1 Cygnet UDH3749 30.98 32.70 1.72 1.7 6.0 Cygnet UDH3750A(1) 46.05 48.11 2.06 1.9 1.8 Cygnet UDH3751(1) 49.09 56.35 7.26 5.6 24.1 Cygnet Including(1) 50.80 51.20 0.40 0.3 328 Cygnet UDH3752(1) 42.50 45.10 2.60 2.5 18.7 Cygnet UDH3753(1) 56.82 62.83 6.01 4.3 27.5 Cygnet Including(1) 61.24 61.63 0.39 0.3 166 Cygnet UDH3754 47.67 53.80 6.13 5.7 7.4 Cygnet UDH3755 59.05 70.35 11.30 9.8 6.1 Cygnet UDH3756 60.53 64.57 4.04 3.9 5.8 Cygnet UDH3758 58.61 61.11 2.50 2.5 11.3 Cygnet UDH3759 73.14 73.38 0.24 0.2 5.0 Cygnet UDH3821 74.78 76.10 1.32 1.2 10.4 Cygnet UDH3823 55.60 62.45 6.85 5.7 4.1 Cygnet UDH3824 73.68 77.16 3.48 2.7 3.0 Cygnet UDH3825 82.54 84.06 1.52 1.0 1.6 Cygnet UDH3826 66.75 68.67 1.92 1.8 3.5 Cygnet UDH3827 50.65 52.80 2.15 1.9 17.0 Cygnet UDH3828 57.16 58.30 1.14 1.1 5.3 Cygnet UDH3845 79.00 80.95 1.95 1.8 3.1 Cygnet UDH3851 100.44 105.56 5.12 4.8 6.6 Cygnet UDH3862 275.88 276.45 0.57 0.6 6.8 Cygnet UDH3863A 308.00 310.22 2.22 2.2 2.2 Cygnet UDH3875 50.64 52.18 1.54 1.5 1.9 Cygnet UDH3876 49.73 58.95 9.22 7.3 5.5 Cygnet UDH3877 57.20 58.20 1.00 0.7 6.7 Cygnet UDH3877B 58.08 59.86 1.78 1.5 5.9 Cygnet UDH3878 63.33 65.33 2.00 1.5 3.6 Cygnet UDH3879 163.00 164.63 1.63 1.6 3.9 Cygnet UDH3880 162.92 165.53 2.61 2.6 4.8 Cygnet UDH3881 160.79 162.89 2.10 2.0 10.2 Cygnet UDH3883 165.16 165.62 0.46 0.4 11.4 Cygnet UDH3884 163.00 165.40 2.40 2.4 5.8 Cygnet UDH3888 301.50 304.00 2.50 2.3 17.1 Cygnet UDH3889 372.40 373.19 0.79 0.7 4.7 Cygnet UDH3891 166.97 168.05 1.08 1.0 4.8 Cygnet UDH3893 165.02 165.45 0.43 0.4 1.5 Cygnet UDH3894 165.30 167.25 1.95 1.9 6.8 Cygnet UDH3895(1) 159.61 159.93 0.32 0.3 67.1 Cygnet Including(1) 159.76 159.93 0.17 0.1 109 Cygnet UDH3896 166.45 167.27 0.82 0.8 2.4 Cygnet UDH3897 172.60 173.80 1.20 1.0 3.9 Cygnet UDH3898 170.87 172.41 1.54 1.5 0.7 Cygnet UDH3899(1) 170.33 172.74 2.41 2.4 9.2 Cygnet UDH3900 171.04 171.77 0.73 0.6 2.9 Cygnet UDH3901 174.39 177.80 3.41 2.8 5.4 Cygnet UDH3917(1) 192.25 192.69 0.44 0.4 27.3 Cygnet UDH3919 182.25 183.85 1.60 1.5 4.9 Cygnet UDH3920 172.38 173.27 0.89 0.9 9.5 Cygnet UDH3923 214.94 216.75 1.81 0.7 5.0 Cygnet UDH3926 182.70 183.00 0.30 0.3 3.4 Cygnet UDH3927 198.15 199.20 1.05 1.0 7.2 Cygnet UDH3928 209.55 209.90 0.35 0.3 1.8 Cygnet UDH3930 215.20 216.00 0.80 0.7 3.0 Cygnet UDH3932 167.31 167.71 0.40 0.4 1.8 Cygnet UDH3934(1) 147.67 150.14 2.47 2.3 9.0 Cygnet Including(1) 148.36 148.50 0.14 0.1 72.3 Cygnet UDH3935 155.40 156.74 1.34 1.3 1.0 Cygnet UDH3936 161.17 162.27 1.10 1.0 3.9 Cygnet UDH3960 164.46 165.62 1.16 1.0 5.0 Cygnet UDH3961 163.60 164.06 0.46 0.4 3.3 Cygnet UDH3962 159.60 165.00 5.40 4.1 6.2 Cygnet UDH4010 127.08 128.42 1.34 1.0 3.9 Cygnet UDH4011 95.98 96.29 0.31 0.3 0.2 Cygnet UDH4012 399.45 399.66 0.21 0.2 5.4 Cygnet UDH4014 71.15 73.45 2.30 1.8 6.1 Cygnet UDH4015 47.30 50.89 3.59 3.1 14.4 Cygnet UDH4016 70.90 71.76 0.86 0.6 0.6 Cygnet UDH4018 163.98 165.07 1.09 0.8 7.8 Cygnet Dove Fault Mineralization UDH3883 146.15 147.29 1.14 1.0 6.4 Dove UDH3890 110.43 116.3 5.87 4.2 3.1 Dove UDH3896 105.56 105.91 0.35 0.3 20.9 Dove UDH3899 98.72 99.63 0.91 0.7 55.2 Dove UDH3918 123.42 124.23 0.81 0.5 6.4 Dove UDH3919 121.9 122.4 0.5 0.5 1.4 Dove UDH3920 109 109.58 0.58 0.6 8.2 Dove UDH3924A 146.9 148.02 1.12 0.8 8.8 Dove UDH3926 131.24 131.48 0.24 0.2 6.7 Dove UDH3932 112.01 112.52 0.51 0.4 5.5 Dove UDH3934 97.72 99.24 1.52 1.5 4.4 Dove UDH3936 96.11 96.9 0.79 0.7 5.2 Dove Cygnet HW Splays Mineralization UDH3879(1) 138 138.59 0.59 0.5 11.4 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3880(1) 129.5 132.23 2.73 2.5 9.8 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3881 125.65 127.78 2.13 1.8 11.7 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3883(1) 136.42 137.32 0.9 0.9 8.8 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3884(1) 130.24 131.64 1.4 1.4 26.6 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3890 136.9 138 1.1 1.1 3.7 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3891 146 146.81 0.81 0.8 3.7 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3892 157.15 158.12 0.97 0.8 6.2 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3893 136.34 138.02 1.68 1.6 2.4 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3894 127.4 129.22 1.82 1.7 5.4 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3896 135.24 135.46 0.22 0.2 4.2 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3897 131.35 134.8 3.45 3.2 5.1 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3898 137.55 138.2 0.65 0.6 34.0 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3899(1) 133.97 136.68 2.71 2.1 4.1 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3900 144.78 145.72 0.94 0.7 5.5 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3901 148.42 149.92 1.5 1.4 3.6 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3935 148.87 150.28 1.41 1.3 4.7 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3936 152.25 152.51 0.26 0.2 11.7 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3960 133.72 135.82 2.1 1.7 10.5 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3961(1) 148.18 148.92 0.74 0.5 53.1 Cygnet HW Splays Including(1) 148.42 148.57 0.15 0.1 230 Cygnet HW Splays UDH3962 127.5 128.66 1.16 1.1 11.1 Cygnet HW Splays Ptarmigan Fault Mineralization UDH3795 354.70 355.10 0.40 0.4 9.9 Ptarmigan UDH3797 369.05 370.81 1.76 1.7 4.9 Ptarmigan UDH3863A 268.97 270.86 1.89 1.6 9.2 Ptarmigan UDH3888 246.07 246.81 0.74 0.5 4.6 Ptarmigan And 265.10 268.68 3.58 3.3 7.0 Ptarmigan UDH3889 285.10 289.20 4.10 3.1 4.0 Ptarmigan UDH3917 139.36 139.98 0.62 0.6 2.2 Ptarmigan UDH3918 131.34 136.12 4.78 4.7 7.1 Ptarmigan UDH3918A 130.95 137.70 6.75 6.7 6.3 Ptarmigan UDH3919 130.04 132.33 2.29 2.0 3.9 Ptarmigan UDH3920 128.26 131.46 3.20 3.1 7.2 Ptarmigan UDH3921 158.57 159.80 1.23 1.0 4.2 Ptarmigan UDH3922 146.62 151.87 5.25 4.9 13.5 Ptarmigan UDH3923 173.20 174.68 1.48 1.3 4.3 Ptarmigan UDH3924(1) 145.00 146.97 1.97 1.5 142 Ptarmigan Including(1) 145.86 146.03 0.17 0.1 1,590 Ptarmigan UDH3924A(1) 154.96 158.60 3.64 2.6 7.7 Ptarmigan UDH3925 135.92 138.08 2.16 2.0 6.1 Ptarmigan UDH3926 135.34 139.00 3.66 3.6 3.3 Ptarmigan UDH3927 125.55 125.70 0.15 0.1 5.5 Ptarmigan UDH3928 196.38 196.68 0.30 0.1 2.8 Ptarmigan UDH3929 151.84 165.25 13.41 12.6 8.5 Ptarmigan UDH3930 188.78 190.88 2.10 1.7 2.7 Ptarmigan UDH3931 194.30 195.33 1.03 0.7 1.1 Ptarmigan UDH3934 142.44 145.21 2.77 2.4 3.8 Ptarmigan UDH4017 150.00 150.81 0.81 0.7 39.3 Ptarmigan Including 150.49 150.65 0.16 0.1 146 Ptarmigan UDH4018(1) 144.24 146.00 1.76 1.4 258 Ptarmigan Including(1) 144.72 144.82 0.10 0.1 4,460 Ptarmigan UDH4021 167.28 170.45 3.17 2.4 6.4 Ptarmigan Pen Fault Mineralization UDE378 437.67 438.52 0.85 0.6 3.9 Pen UDH3828 46.30 47.46 1.16 1.1 3.3 Pen UDH3851(1) 57.41 61.48 4.07 3.4 49.4 Pen Including(1) 57.41 57.67 0.26 0.2 589 Pen UDH3881(1) 110.36 111.40 1.04 0.9 23.0 Pen UDH3884 113.52 114.73 1.21 1.2 4.7 Pen UDH3894 101.39 102.42 1.03 1.0 7.4 Pen UDH3960 108.54 110.10 1.56 1.3 22.4 Pen UDH3962 101.95 103.91 1.96 1.8 17.6 Pen Including 102.77 102.91 0.14 0.1 191 Pen UDH4065(1) 99.05 99.56 0.51 0.5 153 Pen UDH4067 96.00 99.00 3.00 2.6 11.8 Pen Robbin's Hill Area Curie Fault Mineralization RHD409 940.60 942.10 1.5 1.4 4.3 Curie RHD409A 1,014.30 1,017.20 2.9 2.7 9.0 Curie RHD410 1,133.60 1,144.10 10.5 7.4 4.3 Curie RHD412 1,026.97 1,028.40 1.43 1.3 4.9 Curie RHD413(1) 1,112.85 1,115.07 2.20 1.4 23.1 Curie including(1) 1,114.71 1,115.07 0.40 0.2 103 Curie RHD413A 1,021.50 1,023.00 1.5 1.1 1.8 Curie RHD415 865.60 866.35 0.75 0.6 2.3 Curie RHD415A 894.90 896.40 1.5 1.2 2.75 Curie RHD416A 1,201.50 1,203.85 2.35 1.9 4.5 Curie RHD417A 804.22 806.60 2.38 2.2 2.6 Curie RHD417B 803.15 810.00 6.85 6.4 2.8 Curie RHD418 991.90 992.20 0.3 0.3 1.6 Curie RHD418A 1,010.77 1,016.08 5.31 4.8 5.0 Curie RHD418B 1,056.83 1,057.35 0.52 0.5 6.3 Curie RHD419 923.35 929.27 5.92 4.1 5.5 Curie RHD419B 966.40 969.50 3.1 2.8 1.4 Curie RHD420 970.70 973.90 3.2 2.5 2.7 Curie RHD420A 948.80 950.74 1.94 1.7 2.4 Curie RHD421 940.70 941.00 0.3 0.3 0.9 Curie RHD421A 1,065.35 1,073.85 8.5 5.4 6.4 Curie RHD421B 1,018.70 1,019.50 0.8 0.7 2.8 Curie RHD422A 847.40 847.70 0.3 0.3 1.9 Curie RHD423 546.75 547.66 0.91 0.7 0.0 Curie RHD423A 497.10 503.40 6.3 2.7 0.1 Curie RHD424 998.15 1,008.45 10.3 9.2 2.9 Curie RHD426 1,067.90 1,071.40 3.5 2.4 3.2 Curie RHD427 1,009.59 1,014.85 5.26 5.1 4.6 Curie RHD428 1,018.92 1,021.00 2.08 1.7 2.0 Curie RHD430A 1,069.37 1,069.92 0.55 0.5 2.8 Curie RHD430B 1,069.61 1,071.44 1.83 1.5 1.7 Curie RHD438 1,140.03 1,144.50 4.47 3.9 3.3 Curie RHD439B 1,010.70 1,013.85 3.15 3.0 6.2 Curie RHD439C(1) 1,058.30 1,060.91 2.61 2.5 81.3 Curie including(1) 1,060.70 1,060.91 0.21 0.2 982 Curie RHD440A 1,109.40 1,117.14 7.74 5.7 6.8 Curie RHD441(1) 1,077.51 1,079.00 1.49 1.1 28.0 Curie including(1) 1,077.51 1,077.70 0.19 0.2 103 Curie RHD441A(1) 1,167.50 1,171.29 3.79 3.4 19.7 Curie including(1) 1,170.36 1,170.75 0.39 0.4 158 Curie Curie Hangingwall Fault Mineralization RHD411A (1) 827.30 829.10 1.8 1.5 2.8 Curie Hangingwall including (1) 828.80 828.95 0.15 0.1 5.8 Curie Hangingwall Herschel Fault Mineralization - New Intercepts RHD351 302.35 302.90 0.55 0.3 0.2 Herschel RHD357 947.30 947.70 0.40 0.4 0.0 Herschel RHD369 266.10 266.50 0.40 0.3 3.2 Herschel RHD370 559.90 562.15 2.25 2.2 1.7 Herschel RHD374 822.60 823.50 0.90 0.8 0.0 Herschel RHD387A 408.95 411.10 2.15 2.0 2.5 Herschel RHD387B 402.05 402.50 0.45 0.3 0.3 Herschel RHD395 450.05 450.65 0.60 0.5 2.3 Herschel RHD397 334.25 335.00 0.75 0.6 4.5 Herschel RHD398 413.65 414.25 0.60 0.5 0.7 Herschel RHD403A 472.55 473.85 1.30 1.2 5.1 Herschel RHD403B 407.05 408.55 1.50 1.1 0.4 Herschel RHD404 437.50 440.80 3.30 3.3 0.7 Herschel RHD404A 437.20 438.90 1.70 1.5 2.0 Herschel RHD405A 357.50 357.90 0.40 0.4 0.4 Herschel RHD409 476.50 477.40 0.90 0.7 0.9 Herschel RHD410 420.45 420.80 0.35 0.3 4.1 Herschel RHD411 352.35 354.15 1.80 0.7 4.6 Herschel RHD411A 327.40 328.10 0.70 0.6 3.2 Herschel RHD411B 344.60 345.99 1.39 1.2 5.8 Herschel RHD412 (1) 498.98 503.38 4.40

3.8

160 Herschel Including (1) 500.86 501.45 0.59

0.5

1,160 Herschel RHD413 400.22 400.83 0.61 0.4 2.4 Herschel RHD413A 388.50 390.75 2.25 1.1 2.0 Herschel RHD414 417.70 419.00 1.30 0.9 0.9 Herschel RHD415 393.15 396.10 2.95 2.2 1.9 Herschel RHD417 334.10 335.10 1.00 0.7 11.9 Herschel RHD417A 329.75 330.33 0.58 0.4 3.6 Herschel RHD419 449.25 450.17 0.92 0.8 0.4 Herschel RHD419A 446.55 448.25 1.70 0.7 1.1 Herschel RHD420 371.50 373.70 2.20 1.7 3.6 Herschel RHD422 389.85 390.80 1.45 1.3 2.4 Herschel RHD415A 445.00 446.80 1.80 1.7 3.7 Herschel RHD416 429.75 431.50 1.75 1.5 3.5 Herschel RHD418 466.46 466.96 0.50 0.5 1.0 Herschel RHD420A 369.20 370.35 1.15 0.7 6.2 Herschel RHD420B 368.45 368.85 0.40 0.4 6.7 Herschel RHD421 386.72 386.84 0.12 0.1 4.2 Herschel RHD421A 391.25 391.65 0.40 0.2 3.5 Herschel RHD421B 390.10 390.40 0.30 0.2 2.5 Herschel RHD422A 393.00 394.20 1.20 1.1 2.2 Herschel RHD424 441.10 441.45 0.35 0.3 1.6 Herschel RHD426 489.95 490.60 0.65 0.6 2.1 Herschel RHD427 664.20 664.80 0.60 0.6 0.2 Herschel RHD430A 486.70 487.56 0.86 0.8 3.2 Herschel RHD430B 498.15 498.45 0.30 0.2 8.2 Herschel RHD433 557.05 557.27 0.22 0.2 0.7 Herschel RHD434 525.46 525.97 0.51 0.5 1.6 Herschel RHD435 522.25 524.60 2.35 2.1 3.4 Herschel RHD436A 487.61 488.80 1.19 1.1 3.6 Herschel RHD438 476.30 479.00 2.70 2.7

8.8 Herschel Including 476.30 477.30 1.00

0.9

21.4 Herschel RHD439 551.94 552.30 0.36 0.4 4.0 Herschel RHD439A 611.00 611.68 0.68 0.5 12.6 Herschel RHD440 416.55 416.90 0.35 0.3 3.4 Herschel RHD440A 417.00 417.20 0.20 0.2 7.3 Herschel RHD443 337.80 338.15 0.35 0.3 1.7 Herschel RHD423 41.20 41.50 0.30 0.3 1.1 Herschel

Notes:

(1) - Visible gold observed in drill intercept.

Underground drill intercepts greater than 30 Gram-Metre (gold grade x estimated true width) are shown in bold text.

Robbin's Hill drill intercepts greater than 15 Gram-Metre are shown in bold text.

Intercepts shaded grey are from drill holes that have been previously reported for Curie mineralization.

Table 2: Underground and Surface Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations, Fosterville Gold Mine

Notes: Collar locations are in Fosterville Mine Grid coordinate system.

Hole ID Northing

(m) Easting

(m) Elevation

(m) Collar

Azimuth (?) Collar

Plunge (?) Total Depth

(m) Drilled

Metres Lower Phoenix and Cygnet Faults Underground Diamond Drill Holes UDE371 5,823 1,459 3,913 84.7 -15.1 417.0 417.0 UDE375 6,948 1,496 4,212 17.6 -51.1 698.7 698.7 UDE376 6,948 1,496 4,212 9.3 -57.7 501.0 501.0 UDE378 5,823 1,459 3,912 107.5 -79.1 693.0 693.0 UDE385A 5,456 1,274 4,466 103.6 -79.3 1,368.0 776.0 UDE389A 5,552 1,451 4,448 83.6 -77.4 1,008.1 648.1 UDE391A 5,394 1,351 4,485 84.2 -73.8 1,199.2 447.0 UDE391C 5,394 1,351 4,485 84.2 -73.8 1,178.6 551.0 UDE399 5,831 1,355 4,404 71.4 -56.5 860.8 860.8 UDH3541 6,083 1,391 3,956 79.4 -1.0 306.0 306.0 UDH3542 6,082 1,391 3,956 86.0 -2.5 315.0 315.0 UDH3543 6,082 1,391 3,956 87.5 -7.0 300.0 300.0 UDH3544 6,082 1,391 3,956 86.6 -11.5 292.0 292.0 UDH3545 6,083 1,391 3,954 42.5 -42.9 239.5 239.5 UDH3554 5,911 1,418 3,926 51.1 -56.3 262.2 262.2 UDH3556 5,910 1,418 3,926 58.0 -65.2 295.6 295.6 UDH3557 5,911 1,417 3,926 42.7 -64.4 284.8 284.8 UDH3558 5,910 1,418 3,926 59.4 -62.6 278.7 278.7 UDH3559 5,910 1,418 3,926 49.5 -68.5 284.9 284.9 UDH3562 5,870 1,442 3,919 55.1 -69.0 289.9 289.9 UDH3564 5,870 1,442 3,919 66.5 -65.4 284.8 284.8 UDH3565 5,869 1,442 3,919 67.6 -70.2 309.0 309.0 UDH3566 5,870 1,442 3,919 57.0 -71.5 320.8 320.8 UDH3567 5,869 1,442 3,919 73.1 -73.5 326.8 326.8 UDH3587 5,824 1,459 3,911 62.2 -60.5 299.4 299.4 UDH3588 5,823 1,458 3,911 75.2 -73.2 322.1 322.1 UDH3588A 5,823 1,458 3,911 75.2 -73.2 319.9 31.9 UDH3589 5,823 1,458 3,911 63.9 -71.8 323.9 323.9 UDH3591 5,824 1,459 3,912 70.0 -37.7 266.0 266.0 UDH3591B 5,824 1,459 3,912 70.0 -37.7 260.6 17.6 UDH3592A 5,824 1,459 3,912 68.7 -50.2 254.5 16.5 UDH3593A 5,824 1,459 3,912 74.6 -46.0 276.0 276.0 UDH3594 5,824 1,459 3,912 78.4 -53.6 275.9 275.9 UDH3596 5,824 1,459 3,912 81.1 -60.8 292.8 292.8 UDH3597 5,824 1,459 3,912 75.9 -64.4 290.8 290.8 UDH3598 5,823 1,459 3,911 90.9 -63.0 310.3 310.3 UDH3599 5,823 1,459 3,911 79.5 -69.6 330.2 330.2 UDH3624 5,910 1,419 3,927 76.1 -22.1 300.0 300.0 UDH3625 5,910 1,418 3,927 65.0 -17.7 302.4 302.4 UDH3626 5,910 1,419 3,927 71.3 -15.8 432.0 432.0 UDH3627 5,910 1,418 3,926 67.7 -37.5 335.8 335.8 UDH3630 5,911 1,417 3,926 31.7 -69.2 302.7 302.7 UDH3631 5,910 1,417 3,926 43.9 -62.5 311.9 311.9 UDH3632 5,910 1,418 3,926 64.0 -64.3 296.9 296.9 UDH3638 5,870 1,442 3,919 58.5 -76.0 373.6 373.6 UDH3639 5,870 1,442 3,919 26.0 -69.5 316.2 316.2 UDH3662 6,153 1,578 4,040 69.4 -59.5 126.3 126.3 UDH3688 6,199 1,566 4,041 66.3 -1.6 126.0 126.0 UDH3725 5,910 1,418 3,926 57.8 -57.5 290.0 290.0 UDH3727 5,870 1,443 3,919 63.1 -43.6 248.5 248.5 UDH3728 5,870 1,443 3,919 61.0 -56.9 263.7 263.7 UDH3729 5,870 1,443 3,919 69.0 -54.5 266.6 266.6 UDH3733A 6,013 1,373 3,944 82.5 -15.0 320.8 320.8 UDH3735 6,013 1,373 3,943 65.0 -53.4 264.2 264.2 UDH3737 6,013 1,373 3,943 50.0 -52.5 254.7 254.7 UDH3738 6,153 1,578 4,041 50.9 -12.0 119.6 119.6 UDH3739 6,153 1,578 4,041 69.6 -30.6 108.0 108.0 UDH3740 6,152 1,578 4,040 78.9 -41.4 115.7 115.7 UDH3741 6,152 1,578 4,040 91.6 -47.8 128.0 128.0 UDH3743 6,152 1,578 4,041 84.2 -25.7 169.0 169.0 UDH3744 6,152 1,578 4,040 95.0 -35.7 126.0 126.0 UDH3746 6,391 1,677 3,989 66.9 4.6 75.1 75.1 UDH3747 6,391 1,676 3,988 51.8 -46.9 46.0 46.0 UDH3748 6,390 1,677 3,990 95.7 9.9 78.2 78.2 UDH3749 6,390 1,677 3,988 80.0 -22.0 52.0 52.0 UDH3750A 6,331 1,675 3,986 52.4 -34.3 60.1 60.1 UDH3751 6,331 1,675 3,987 62.8 -5.5 63.1 63.1 UDH3752 6,330 1,675 3,986 82.3 -24.8 63.2 63.2 UDH3753 6,330 1,675 3,987 84.2 3.6 81.1 81.1 UDH3754 6,329 1,676 3,985 108.6 -33.7 71.6 71.6 UDH3755 6,329 1,676 3,987 107.6 -2.6 89.9 89.9 UDH3756 6,402 1,641 3,988 56.5 -28.0 75.0 75.0 UDH3758 6,470 1,688 4,085 69.1 -50.4 75.1 75.1 UDH3759 6,471 1,688 4,085 85.2 -70.4 99.0 99.0 UDH3789 5,823 1,459 3,912 84.5 -37.1 287.2 287.2 UDH3790 5,823 1,459 3,912 87.3 -46.7 294.0 294.0 UDH3791 5,823 1,459 3,912 93.4 -55.4 306.1 306.1 UDH3792A 5,823 1,459 3,911 94.8 -68.0 377.2 377.2 UDH3793 5,823 1,459 3,911 78.0 -78.5 412.5 412.5 UDH3795 6,533 1,296 3,982 46.2 -37.7 371.6 371.6 UDH3797 6,534 1,296 3,982 38.1 -25.8 404.8 404.8 UDH3800 6,361 1,391 3,877 73.6 20.5 124.0 124.0 UDH3802 6,360 1,392 3,876 95.4 0.5 113.9 113.9 UDH3803 6,361 1,392 3,876 82.9 -0.5 103.0 103.0 UDH3804 6,361 1,391 3,876 67.6 1.7 108.0 108.0 UDH3811 6,264 1,467 3,902 79.2 -33.9 68.8 68.8 UDH3821 6,377 1,633 3,927 98.4 23.5 93.0 93.0 UDH3823 6,376 1,633 3,925 105.6 -15.8 69.0 69.0 UDH3824 6,376 1,633 3,926 120.0 3.1 83.2 83.2 UDH3825 6,375 1,633 3,925 127.5 -15.9 93.0 93.0 UDH3826 6,376 1,633 3,924 119.9 -35.8 80.8 80.8 UDH3827 6,377 1,633 3,925 79.0 -27.9 71.0 71.0 UDH3828 6,378 1,633 3,924 58.6 -46.9 77.6 77.6 UDH3838 6,224 1,458 3,902 66.8 -45.0 95.5 95.5 UDH3845 6,442 1,605 3,934 67.8 5.0 90.6 90.6 UDH3851 6,443 1,605 3,933 37.0 -32.0 112.9 112.9 UDH3862 6,947 1,497 4,212 47.7 -61.4 314.3 314.3 UDH3863A 6,947 1,498 4,212 60.6 -69.9 320.9 320.9 UDH3875 6,280 1,709 4,024 83.4 -24.7 60.0 60.0 UDH3876 6,280 1,709 4,024 82.2 -52.5 62.9 62.9 UDH3877 6,279 1,709 4,024 113.1 -24.1 68.7 68.7 UDH3877B 6,280 1,709 4,024 113.0 -24.0 67.0 67.0 UDH3878 6,279 1,709 4,023 117.6 -45.7 77.6 77.6 UDH3879 6,496 1,512 3,949 80.0 -18.0 177.0 177.0 UDH3880 6,497 1,512 3,948 74.5 -25.6 176.7 176.7 UDH3881 6,497 1,513 3,948 72.1 -33.2 179.5 179.5 UDH3883 6,497 1,512 3,948 72.9 -17.5 176.5 176.5 UDH3884 6,498 1,512 3,948 65.6 -26.0 179.7 179.7 UDH3888 6,946 1,498 4,212 97.7 -70.0 314.9 314.9 UDH3889 6,945 1,497 4,212 115.0 -76.9 382.0 382.0 UDH3890 6,569 1,501 3,949 64.5 -20.5 180.1 180.1 UDH3891 6,568 1,501 3,950 68.0 -10.3 183.2 183.2 UDH3892 6,568 1,501 3,950 73.5 -3.5 177.0 177.0 UDH3893 6,568 1,502 3,950 74.0 -18.5 183.1 183.1 UDH3894 6,568 1,502 3,949 76.2 -27.9 182.7 182.7 UDH3895 6,568 1,502 3,950 82.1 -4.0 174.0 174.0 UDH3896 6,614 1,492 3,950 74.8 -13.4 189.1 189.1 UDH3897 6,614 1,492 3,950 77.2 -36.3 182.3 182.3 UDH3898 6,614 1,492 3,949 71.2 -19.5 182.7 182.7 UDH3899 6,614 1,492 3,950 70.8 -27.8 178.1 178.1 UDH3900 6,614 1,492 3,950 66.5 -12.5 183.0 183.0 UDH3901 6,615 1,492 3,950 60.0 -19.6 188.9 188.9 UDH3902 5,911 1,418 3,927 54.7 -21.1 284.8 284.8 UDH3905 5,870 1,443 3,920 64.0 -25.1 273.0 273.0 UDH3906 5,869 1,443 3,920 74.1 -20.0 273.1 273.1 UDH3907 5,869 1,443 3,920 72.9 -27.0 273.2 273.2 UDH3908 5,869 1,443 3,919 79.3 -31.9 276.1 276.1 UDH3917 6,755 1,463 3,953 62.6 -16.4 197.3 197.3 UDH3918 6,755 1,463 3,953 60.9 -23.8 191.3 191.3 UDH3918A 6,755 1,463 3,953 59.7 -24.8 144.0 144.0 UDH3919 6,755 1,463 3,952 59.5 -36.5 192.0 192.0 UDH3920 6,755 1,463 3,952 71.1 -43.6 187.0 187.0 UDH3921 6,755 1,462 3,953 67.2 -2.0 186.0 186.0 UDH3922 6,755 1,463 3,953 60.9 -9.9 168.0 168.0 UDH3923 6,756 1,462 3,953 52.2 -5.0 227.9 227.9 UDH3924 6,756 1,462 3,953 51.1 -11.6 167.7 167.7 UDH3924A 6,755 1,462 3,953 52.2 -9.4 164.5 164.5 UDH3925 6,756 1,463 3,953 51.5 -20.7 200.1 200.1 UDH3926 6,756 1,462 3,952 51.3 -30.0 207.0 207.0 UDH3927 6,756 1,463 3,953 47.0 -43.0 206.9 206.9 UDH3928 6,755 1,462 3,954 59.7 5.1 220.0 220.0 UDH3929 6,756 1,463 3,953 56.0 -6.4 177.1 177.1 UDH3930 6,756 1,462 3,954 48.5 1.8 233.1 233.1 UDH3931 6,755 1,462 3,954 44.6 4.2 227.8 227.8 UDH3932 6,665 1,481 3,951 77.2 -12.9 180.1 180.1 UDH3934 6,666 1,481 3,950 62.7 -35.4 173.3 173.3 UDH3935 6,665 1,481 3,950 74.1 -37.2 176.2 176.2 UDH3936 6,665 1,482 3,950 81.6 -46.1 182.5 182.5 UDH3952 5,823 1,457 3,911 90.9 -65.9 324.0 324.0 UDH3953 5,823 1,457 3,911 97.1 -59.9 320.8 320.8 UDH3954 5,822 1,457 3,911 109.5 -50.5 332.7 332.7 UDH3955 5,823 1,458 3,911 93.7 -45.3 307.0 307.0 UDH3956 5,823 1,459 3,912 86.2 -31.2 270.0 270.0 UDH3960 6,568 1,502 3,949 81.5 -20.0 174.1 174.1 UDH3961 6,568 1,502 3,949 85.0 -10.0 180.0 180.0 UDH3962 6,568 1,502 3,950 84.9 -28.0 178.9 178.9 UDH3976 5,682 1,507 3,806 2.6 -72.4 355.8 355.8 UDH3977 5,682 1,507 3,806 20.2 -80.3 414.1 414.1 UDH3980 5,681 1,508 3,806 56.4 -72.7 306.0 306.0 UDH3983 5,681 1,509 3,806 67.9 -64.3 281.8 281.8 UDH3983A 5,681 1,509 3,806 67.9 -64.3 246.0 26.0 UDH3985 5,822 1,457 3,911 114.1 -69.3 422.8 422.8 UDH3986 5,822 1,457 3,911 116.3 -57.7 374.8 374.8 UDH3987A 5,822 1,457 3,911 103.3 -53.7 338.8 338.8 UDH3988 5,822 1,459 3,912 106.9 -33.2 309.7 309.7 UDH3998 5,630 1,510 3,799 80.3 -23.2 239.8 239.8 UDH3999 5,631 1,509 3,798 69.2 -35.5 231.0 231.0 UDH4000 5,630 1,509 3,798 78.2 -39.6 233.9 233.9 UDH4001 5,630 1,508 3,798 84.0 -52.6 254.8 254.8 UDH4002 5,630 1,508 3,798 68.0 -55.7 250.0 250.0 UDH4003 5,630 1,508 3,798 59.4 -69.4 311.5 311.5 UDH4010 6,633 1,652 4,118 49.1 -20.0 150.1 150.1 UDH4011 6,632 1,654 4,118 77.5 -28.5 130.0 130.0 UDH4012 6,083 1,390 3,955 63.0 -64.1 443.8 443.8 UDH4014 6,264 1,672 3,944 124.3 -15.0 104.1 104.1 UDH4015 6,265 1,671 3,945 89.5 -13.1 75.1 75.1 UDH4016 6,266 1,671 3,943 64.1 -57.5 89.9 89.9 UDH4017 6,762 1,461 3,953 47.4 -7.6 174.0 174.0 UDH4018 6,762 1,461 3,953 44.8 -18.4 212.7 212.7 UDH4021 6,763 1,461 3,953 37.5 -4.6 201.0 201.0 UDH4026 5,583 1,523 3,790 61.4 -83.8 380.9 380.9 UDH4027 5,583 1,524 3,790 74.3 -40.8 242.4 242.4 UDH4028 5,582 1,523 3,790 83.0 -71.3 325.0 325.0 UDH4029 5,583 1,523 3,790 81.1 -59.3 267.8 267.8 UDH4030 5,533 1,529 3,782 59.5 -84.3 449.7 449.7 UDH4031 5,532 1,529 3,782 111.5 -80.8 429.0 429.0 UDH4032 5,532 1,529 3,782 96.8 -72.1 344.9 344.9 UDH4034 5,533 1,529 3,782 77.2 -63.6 299.9 299.9 UDH4041 5,485 1,540 3,775 76.6 -88.0 470.6 470.6 UDH4045 5,483 1,540 3,776 120.1 -67.8 364.4 364.4 UDH4046 5,483 1,540 3,776 102.7 -74.2 365.5 365.5 UDH4048 5,483 1,541 3,775 112.8 -60.0 339.7 339.7 UDH4048A 5,483 1,541 3,775 112.8 -60.0 326.3 29.3 UDH4051 5,484 1,541 3,776 93.4 -56.5 296.8 296.8 UDH4065 6,417 1,572 3,945 26.8 -55.5 119.6 119.6 UDH4067 6,415 1,574 3,945 94.4 -49.0 107.3 107.3 UDH4049A 5,483 1,541 3,776 104.4 -59.6 308.4 65.6 Robbin's Hill Surface Diamond Drill Holes RHD387A 11,841 2,930 5,154 77.0 -77.2 1,100.5 995.3 RHD403A 11,843 2,930 5,154 65.3 -81.9 1,034.7 606.0 RHD403B 11,843 2,930 5,154 65.3 -81.9 612.2 210.3 RHD404 11,992 2,903 5,159 77.6 -78.9 1,025.6 1,025.6 RHD404A 11,992 2,903 5,159 77.6 -78.9 1,499.8 1,383.2 RHD405A 11,741 2,911 5,155 75.8 -70.7 1,007.6 804.2 RHD409 11,992 2,903 5,159 79.0 -84.0 979.5 979.5 RHD409A 11,992 2,903 5,159 79.0 -84.0 1,034.4 548.8 RHD410 11,580 2,949 5,157 85.1 -87.7 1,472.5 1,472.5 RHD411 11,657 2,942 5,156 71.8 -78.1 1,110.1 1,110.1 RHD411B 11,657 2,942 5,156 71.8 -78.1 955.5 810.0 RHD412 11,992 2,903 5,159 67.2 -87.5 1,142.6 1,142.6 RHD413 11,580 2,949 5,157 83.5 -86.4 1,189.8 1,189.8 RHD413A 11,580 2,949 5,157 83.5 -86.4 1,130.7 936.0 RHD414 11,741 2,911 5,155 62.6 -80.1 1,266.0 1,266.0 RHD415 11,741 2,911 5,155 62.6 -77.6 1,158.0 1,158.0 RHD415A 11,741 2,911 5,155 62.6 -77.6 1,095.0 690.5 RHD416 11,580 2,950 5,157 61.5 -89.5 615.5 615.5 RHD416A 11,580 2,950 5,157 61.5 -89.5 1,328.4 720.0 RHD417 11,657 2,943 5,156 72.6 -75.2 1,110.0 1,110.0 RHD417A 11,657 2,942 5,156 72.6 -75.2 942.1 742.5 RHD417B 11,657 2,942 5,156 72.6 -75.2 861.0 423.0 RHD418 11,477 2,910 5,156 59.8 -89.3 1,202.8 1,202.8 RHD418A 11,477 2,910 5,156 59.8 -89.3 1,103.4 524.7 RHD418B 11,477 2,910 5,156 59.8 -89.3 1,142.8 663.0 RHD419 11,992 2,904 5,159 73.4 -81.6 1,022.6 1,022.6 RHD419A 11,992 2,904 5,159 73.4 -81.6 873.6 556.0 RHD419B 11,992 2,904 5,159 73.4 -81.6 1,034.2 176.2 RHD420 11,580 2,949 5,157 78.6 -85.1 1,262.2 1,262.2 RHD420A 11,580 2,949 5,157 78.6 -85.1 1,040.2 845.6 RHD420B 11,580 2,949 5,157 78.6 -85.1 611.9 437.5 RHD421 11,658 2,943 5,156 71.0 -84.0 1,226.8 1,226.8 RHD421A 11,658 2,943 5,156 71.0 -84.0 1,154.7 950.7 RHD421B 11,658 2,943 5,156 71.0 -84.0 1,085.9 801.3 RHD422 11,741 2,911 5,155 70.7 -78.4 439.1 439.1 RHD422A 11,741 2,911 5,155 70.7 -78.4 1,101.3 717.0 RHD423 11,432 3,241 5,152 132.7 -53.7 740.3 740.3 RHD423A 11,432 3,241 5,152 132.7 -53.7 511.8 26.5 RHD424 11,740 2,911 5,155 64.2 -81.9 1,177.2 1,177.2 RHD426 11,740 2,910 5,155 65.7 -84.5 1,109.2 1,109.2 RHD427 12,121 2,635 5,157 69.2 -77.0 1,085.7 1,085.7 RHD428 12,121 2,635 5,157 78.1 -77.9 1,151.5 1,151.5 RHD430A 11,404 2,891 5,157 310.9 -89.3 1,140.3 987.8 RHD430B 11,404 2,891 5,157 310.9 -89.3 1,187.8 741.0 RHD433 12,011 2,778 5,158 89.3 -82.5 711.2 711.2 RHD434 12,010 2,778 5,158 101.6 -78.5 650.8 650.8 RHD435 12,011 2,777 5,158 68.9 -76.8 649.2 649.2 RHD436A 12,011 2,778 5,158 77.0 -79.5 668.9 252.6 RHD438 11,740 2,911 5,154 64.7 -88.3 1,200.2 1,200.2 RHD439 12,121 2,635 5,157 99.1 -69.5 629.5 629.5 RHD439A 12,121 2,635 5,157 99.1 -69.5 711.3 492.8 RHD439B 12,121 2,635 5,157 99.1 -69.5 1,079.5 396.0 RHD439C 12,121 2,635 5,157 99.1 -69.5 1,163.4 953.9 RHD440 11,657 2,942 5,156 93.3 -86.9 507.8 507.8 RHD440A 11,657 2,942 5,156 93.3 -86.9 1,206.2 976.0 RHD441 11,580 2,949 5,157 222.7 -88.9 1,172.7 1,172.7 RHD441A 11,580 2,949 5,157 222.7 -88.9 1,298.7 972.0 RHD443 11,740 2,910 5,155 82.5 -68.3 399.1 399.1 Robbin's Hill Surface Diamond Drill Holes - Previously Reported for Curie Mineralization RHD351 11,842 2,929 5,154 76.0 -65.0 1,000.0 1,000.0 RHD357 11,202 2,139 5,162 78.7 -62.1 1,556.6 1,556.6 RHD369 11,211 2,953 5,159 77.7 -65.9 1,017.0 1,017.0 RHD370 12,116 2,630 5,157 79.0 -65.0 1,101.0 1,101.0 RHD374 11,723 2,363 5,156 77.1 -65.0 1,367.4 1,367.4 RHD387B 11,841 2,930 5,154 86.5 -75.5 1,013.3 713.6 RHD395 10,143 2,602 5,155 77.4 -67.1 1,359.8 1,359.8 RHD397 11,841 2,929 5,154 79.0 -69.1 1,004.6 1,004.6 RHD398 11,991 2,904 5,160 76.5 -71.2 1,037.6 1,037.6

Figure 1. Longitudinal Projection - Fosterville Gold Mine is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/106df847-64b9-4c35-af48-74f4cf4253b6

Figure 2. Longitudinal Projection - Swan/Lower Phoenix South Mineralization is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6971938d-f6e6-48bb-b7d1-aac318e66681

Figure 3. Plan View - Cygnet Fault System is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02b97075-4be1-4800-ad34-ccd12f62e586

Figure 4. Longitudinal Projection - Cygnet HW Splay, Pen & Ptarmigan Faults Mineralization is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a760dcc0-c97b-467e-8cb8-9e12246f51c3

Figure 5. Longitudinal Projection - Cygnet Fault Mineralization is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f13ece08-ae12-4167-b970-2a6aaa762e7a

Figure 6. Longitudinal Projection - Curie Mineralization is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/436596d0-2c74-456e-8bf9-b468c20df16f

Figure 7. Location Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b006f547-6398-4312-b33d-78e67b0ff689